New ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Poster Released

Legendary Picture has released a new Japanese market poster for Pacific Rim Uprising.

The poster shows Gypsy Avenger, the Jaeger built to take the place of Gypsy Danger, the lead Jaeger from the original Pacific Rim.

Earlier this month Legendary released a new featurette for Pacific Rim Uprising that featured the film’s stars and director discussing the influence of the first film as well as classic Japanese movies.

“I loved the first Pacific Rim,” said star John Boyega. “That classic tale of robots and that holds weight and that holds power. Everybody has felt that feeling when those monsters go through a city. It creates an instant excitement.”

Director Steven S. DeKnight said, “I grew up watching the old giant monster movies from Japan. The classics like Ultraman, Space Giants, and of course Godzilla. I just ate it up. With the technology we have, we have a chance to make it that much more spectacular. Ultimately it’s a world conflict and everyone’s putting aside their differences and come together.”

Boyega added, “Pacific Rim Uprising gives an answer back to those monsters that we’ve grown up watching. If they were to attack us, what would we have? We have the Jaegers.

“I can announce that this is the most action that I’ve ever done. It’s like getting a ticket to the best boxing match ever.”

The original Pacific Rim earned positive reviews but was et with a disappointing domestic box office pull of $101 million. However, the film performed strongly at the international box office, which boosted its worldwide total to $411 million, enough to get the sequel greenlit.

Production on Pacific Rim: Uprising began in November 2016 in Australia. Filming moved to China in March 2017 and concluded later that month.

Pacific Rim Uprising opens in theaters on March 23, 2018.