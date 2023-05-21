Paddington 3: Sony to Release New Sequel in the US

Everyone's favorite bear is finally returning! Paddington was released back in 2014 and became a huge hit, earning a 97% critics score and 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, which isn't even as impressive as Paddington 2, which was released in 2017 and earned a 99% critics score and 88% audience score. The movies follow the titular bear after he moves from Peru to England and gets adopted by a lovable family, the Browns. The third installment is expected to see the return of Ben Winshaw as the voice of Paddington, and this time he's heading back home. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Paddington in Peru has been picked up by Sony for its North American distribution.

The Paddington in Peru update came during Cannes this week when Sony acquired the North American rights to the threequel, which is being produced by Heyday and StudioCanal. StudioCanal will release the film in the U.K., France, Germany, Benelux, Australia, New Zealand, and Poland while Sony Pictures holds rights for the rest of the world with the exception of Russia, China, and Japan.

Who Is Directing Paddington in Peru?

The first two Paddington films were helmed by Paul King who will not be returning to direct the third movie. Paddington in Peru is set to be the feature directorial debut of Dougal Wilson, the award-winning commercials and music video director. The movie is expected to go into production in July.

"We have long been huge admirers of Dougal's work, his stunning visual creativity, his storytelling, heart, emotion and humour," Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh and EVP Global Production Ron Halpern said in a statement. "We are so thrilled that Dougal will be directing the third Paddington film. We look forward to bringing Paddington back to Peru for his next big screen adventure."

"After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I'm delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big screen adventure," Paul King added. "Dougal's work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to 'Please Look After This Bear.' I know Dougal will do so admirably."

Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming threequel, Paddington in Peru. Are you excited about the movie? Tell us in the comments!