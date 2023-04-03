Paddington in Peru Production Start Date Announced

A third Paddington movie is set to begin production in July, bringing back one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed franchises in recent memory after a six-year hiatus. As previously revealed, the movie will take Paddington to Peru, his place of birth, and will be titled Paddington in Peru. Little else is known about the film at this point. The news comes on the heels of star Ben Wishaw worrying fans with comments in February that suggested he had not seen a script, and that production may not be close to starting. Of course, it isn't as though Wishaw has to be there in order to voice the bear.

StudioCanal will fund the film, as they did the first two, according to Deadline, who broke the news. The film will be directed by Dougal Wilson, who makes his feature film debut with Paddington in Peru after years working in advertising and music videos.

"We have long been huge admirers of Dougal's work, his stunning visual creativity, his storytelling, heart, emotion and humour," Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh and EVP Global Production Ron Halpern said in a statement. "We are so thrilled that Dougal will be directing the third Paddington film. We look forward to bringing Paddington back to Peru for his next big screen adventure."

"After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I'm delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big screen adventure," said Paul King, who directed the first two Paddington movies. "Dougal's work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to 'Please Look After This Bear.' I know Dougal will do so admirably."

Wishaw is presumed to be returning, along with a combination of new and returning actors. In the years between films, Wishaw reprised the role during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, marking the 70th anniversary of her ascent to the throne. In the summer of 2022, an original short film featuring Elizabeth and Paddington premiered on the BBC. The BBC, Heyday Films, and Buckingham Palace all collaborated on it which showed Paddington and the Queen meeting for tea and discussing their mutual love for marmalade sandwiches, with Elizabeth II joking that she keeps hers in her handbag.

Are you excited for the Paddington movies to finally be picking back up? Sound off in the comments below.