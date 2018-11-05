‘Paddington 3’ Is in the Works

Both bears and humans have a reason to celebrate today, as a new report confirms that Paddington 3 is definitely in the works. Of course, given the success of the first two movies in the franchise, this news is a surprise to almost no one.

While speaking to Collider at an event promoting Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Paddington producer David Heyman confirmed that a third film was indeed in the works. However, this comes with a bit of bad news as well. Director Paul King likely won’t return for the next installment.

“I don’t think Paul King will direct the third,” said Heyman. “He did the first two, he and I are working on another project together… He’s very special, Paul. We’re developing a third Paddington. We haven’t got a script yet, we’ve got a treatment which we’re still working on.”

Even though King won’t be in the director’s chair for the third movie, he will still be significantly involved if the film does move forward.

“Paul is involved in it, I wanted him to be involved in it because I think he’s such a significant voice, but I don’t think he’ll direct it,” Heyman continued. “He worked on the idea… he comes up with the idea with Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton and then they develop it and come back for more, back and forth, and then it’ll get written and Paul will come in and stir it up a little bit. But he’s an incredible collaborator, Paul. Very positive, very supportive.”

At this time, King’s schedule is quite full of new projects. He’s currently preparing to direct a live-action Pinocchio movie for Disney, and has been in talked to helm a new Willy Wonka film for Warner Bros. Sadly, that means another Paddington movie may actually move forward without the director.

Despite the loss of its director, Heyman still wants to move forward.

“I hope we get to make it,” he said. “It’s really fun, it’s a fun idea. I don’t know yet. I don’t want to do it if I don’t think it’s gonna be good.”

Are you excited for a third Paddington movie? Do you think it can still be great without Paul King? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!