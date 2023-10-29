Pain Hustlers: Chris Evans and Emily Blunt's New Movie Takes Over Netflix Top 10

The Netflix Top 10 Movies list has a brand new movie sitting in the number one position, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering the film's star power. On Friday, Netflix released the original film Pain Hustlers, from Harry Potter director David Yates. The film stars Emily Blunt, who is fresh off an acclaimed performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, as well as Marvel's longtime Captain America star, Chris Evans.

It took Pain Hustlers a couple of days after its release, but on Sunday, the film reached the top spot on Netflix's daily rotating movie ranks. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Pain Hustlers pass the Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings for the number one spot.

Major original films like Pain Hustlers usually skyrocket to the top of Netflix's rankings the day after they're released, but it took Pain Hustlers until Sunday to get there. No Hard Feelings is an acclaimed comedy that just came out this year, so there has been a lot of buzz surrounding it since it arrived on Netflix last week.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!