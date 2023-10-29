Pain Hustlers: Chris Evans and Emily Blunt's New Movie Takes Over Netflix Top 10
Pain Hustlers is currently the biggest movie on Netflix.
The Netflix Top 10 Movies list has a brand new movie sitting in the number one position, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering the film's star power. On Friday, Netflix released the original film Pain Hustlers, from Harry Potter director David Yates. The film stars Emily Blunt, who is fresh off an acclaimed performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, as well as Marvel's longtime Captain America star, Chris Evans.
It took Pain Hustlers a couple of days after its release, but on Sunday, the film reached the top spot on Netflix's daily rotating movie ranks. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Pain Hustlers pass the Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings for the number one spot.
Major original films like Pain Hustlers usually skyrocket to the top of Netflix's rankings the day after they're released, but it took Pain Hustlers until Sunday to get there. No Hard Feelings is an acclaimed comedy that just came out this year, so there has been a lot of buzz surrounding it since it arrived on Netflix last week.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Pain Hustlers
"A broke but ambitious single mom lands a lucrative opportunity in pharma sales, but how far will she go to turn a potent new painkiller into a success?"prevnext
2. No Hard Feelings
"A bartender who's down on her luck takes an unusual challenge when a wealthy couple hires her to romance their socially awkward son."prevnext
3. Minions
"Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervillain Scarlet Overkill."prevnext
4. Old Dads
"A cranky middle-aged dad and his two best friends find themselves out of step in a changing world of millennial CEOs and powerful preschool principals."prevnext
5. Knights of the Zodiac
"A street fighter discovers a world of mystical powers and ancient warriors as he trains to become the chosen guardian of a reincarnated goddess."prevnext
6. Sister Death
"After a miraculous childhood, Narcisa becomes a novice and starts teaching girls in a former convent haunted by a disturbing presence."prevnext
7. Stunning Betrayal
"In this adaptation of Sue Hecker's novel, an accountant sees her fiance's betrayal as an opportunity for a sexual awakening, with dangerous consequences."prevnext
8. The Kill Team
"The conscience of a young soldier in Afghanistan is increasingly disturbed by the bloodthirsty attitude of his platoon's charismatic new sergeant."prevnext
9. Hotel Transylvania 2
"After Mavis weds Jonathan and baby Dennis arrives, Dracula looks for proof that his grandson is a vampire and needs to remain in Transylvania."prevnext
10. Casper
"Friendly ghost Casper really wants a pal, but he always seems to scare people away from his mansion — until a therapist and his teen daughter move in."prev