No Hard Feelings Takes Over Netflix Top 10 After Streaming Debut

No Hard Feelings, the new R-rated comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence, debuted in theaters earlier this year to critical acclaim and a decent showing at the box office. Over the weekend, No Hard Feelings made its streaming debut, as it was added to Netflix’s lineup on Sunday morning. It clearly didn’t take long for the arrival of the new movie to catch the attention of Netflix subscribers, because No Hard Feelings has already vaulted to the top of the streamer’s movie charts.

Monday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features No Hard Feelings in the number one overall position, taking first place just one day after it arrived on the service.

No Hard Feelings went up against Bill Burr’s new movie, Old Dads, which spent the weekend atop Netflix’s charts. Despite that film being a brand new Netflix original, No Hard Feelings had no trouble passing it to wrestle away the pole position.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. No Hard Feelings

“A bartender who’s down on her luck takes an unusual challenge when a wealthy couple hires her to romance their socially awkward son.”

2. Old Dads

“A cranky middle-aged dad and his two best friends find themselves out of step in a changing world of millennial CEOs and powerful preschool principals.”

3. Long Shot

“Reunited from childhood, a headstrong presidential candidate hires an opinionated speechwriter who challenges her political strategies… and heart.”

4. The Devil on Trial

“Using reenactments and home videos, this dark documentary investigates the apparent possession of a young boy — and the brutal murder that followed.”

5. Tammy

“Pushed to the limit after losing her job and discovering her husband’s been cheating on her, Tammy agrees to flee town with her grandmother.”

6. Reptile

“A hardened detective uncovers a complex web of deception as he digs for the truth behind the brutal murder of a young real estate agent.”

7. Casper

“Friendly ghost Casper really wants a pal, but he always seems to scare people away from his mansion — until a therapist and his teen daughter move in.”

8. Hotel Transylvania 2

“After Mavis weds Jonathan and baby Dennis arrives, Dracula looks for proof that his grandson is a vampire and needs to remain in Transylvania.”

9. The Misfits

“A suave thief travels with a gang of madcap criminals to Abu Dhabi to smuggle piles of gold out of a sprawling for-profit prison.”

10. Spy Kids

“The mission: Save their parents and stop and evil mastermind. To pull it off, these siblings must gear up with gadgets, hop the globe — and get along.”