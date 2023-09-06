Pain Hustlers Teaser Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix is preparing to release its next big film, led by Emily Blunt and Chris Evans. Pain Hustlers follows a single mother (Blunt) who meets a pharmaceutical rep (Evans) who lands her in the middle of a racketeering scheme. Not much else is known about the plot of Pain Hustlers, but Netflix has already released two awesome posters that show off both Blunt and Evans' characters. Now, the studio has finally released a first-look trailer for Pain Hustlers that gives fans their first look at the upcoming Netflix movie and shows off what to expect. You can check out the brand-new trailer for Pain Hustlers down below.

Pain Hustlers Trailer

What is Pain Hustlers About?

Here's how Netflix describes Pain Hustlers, "Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices. Pain Hustlers is a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed. The film is directed by BAFTA award winner David Yates, produced by Lawrence Grey, and also starring Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass and Brian d'Arcy James."

Pain Hustlers is being helmed by Harry Potter alum David Yates from a screenplay by Wells Tower based on the book by Evan Hughes. The film stars Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O'Hara, Chloe Coleman, Jay Duplass, Brian d'Arcy James, Amit Shah, Aubrey Dollar, Willie Raysor and Andy Garcia. Blunt is producing the film alongside Mark Moran, Yvonne Walcott-Yates, Lewis Taylor and Ben Everard.

Pain Hustlers will arrive in select theaters in October 20th and will hit Netflix on October 27th.

