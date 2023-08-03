Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Picks the "Best Chris"

Paramount Pictures has finally released Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem into theaters, and it went in with some of the best reviews of the year. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was produced by Seth Rogen and his producing partner Evan Goldberg, with Jeff Rowe sitting in the director's chair. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem looks like a fun time at the movies with a lot of emotion packed into it, and Rowe recently explained to us why they wanted the film to have emotion. Now that the film is in theaters, we can reveal one cool but hilarious moment in the film that answers who the "Best Chris" is.

WARNING SPOILERS FOR TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM!

Which Chris Does Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Choose?

During the events of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, we see that Master Splinter has standees of Chris Pine, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pine in their home in the sewers, and they reveal that Pine is the best Chris. So let's hope that clears up any arguments going forward and that we can consider this subject a closed matter.

What is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem About?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem marks the latest movie in the long-running media franchise, and a new reboot for four turtle brothers. Seth Rogen produced the movie, and lends his voice to its huge ensemble cast. In the film, the titular heroes venture out into the real world after years of living isolated in the sewers. Though they try to be recognized as normal teenagers by their heroics, a crime syndicate with an army of mutants makes everything more difficult for them and threatens their plans for joining society. The voice cast for the film includes Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem includes a slew of celebrities as well like Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Ice Cube as Superfly, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters on August 2nd.

