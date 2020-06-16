Palm Springs Trailer Has Groundhog Day-Type Twist

The summer movie season has evolved pretty significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but some highly-anticipated films are still finding creative ways to get released. If the first trailer is any indication, it seems like Palm Springs might end up being among that list. On Tuesday, Hulu released the first trailer for the upcoming film, which stars Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Saturday Night Live) and Cristin Milioti (Black Mirror, How I Met Your Mother). While previous looks at the film had teased a sort of poppy, summery fare, the trailer reveals a much more sci-fi twist. After arriving in Palm Springs for a wedding, Samberg's Nyles and Milioti's Sarah are soon stuck in a neverending time loop, and are (seemingly) the only two people who are aware that it's happening. As the trailer shows, this will have some hilarious, emotional, and truly zany results.

Palm Springs will also star J. K. Simmons (Whiplash, Spider-Man: Far From Home) as Roy, Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Tala, and Tyler Hoechlin (Superman & Lois, Teen Wolf) as Abe. The cast also includes Meredith Hagner as Misty, Dale Dickey as Darla, Chris Pang as Trevor, Peter Gallagher as Howard, June Squibb as Nana Schlieffen, Jacqueline Obradors as Pia, Tongayi Chirisa as Jerry.

Palm Springs will be directed by Max Barbakow (The Duke), and produced by Samberg, his the Lonely Island bandmates Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, as well as Chris Parker, Dylan Sellers, and Becky Sloviter. The film made headlines earlier this year after debuting at the Sundance Film Festival, with reports indicating that Hulu and Neon had acquired its distribution rights for a record-breaking $17,500,000.69. Those numbers were later adjusted to $22 million.

"We spent over 85 million dollars of our own money on this movie, WE ARE TAKING A BATH on this deal," Samberg, Schaffer, Taccone, and Sloviter said in a statement at the time. "We hope NEON and Hulu are happy but we definitely have a lot of explaining to do to our families.”

Palm Springs will be released on July 10th exclusively on Hulu.

