Paramount+ Just Added a Bunch of Beloved '80s and '90s Movies

Most streaming services add hordes of new titles to their rosters on the first day of a new month. Paramount+ bucked that trend in May, opting to wait til the 2nd to bring on its new wave of entertainment. Monday saw a long list of films make their way to the Paramount streamer, quite a few of which easily fall into the "fan-favorite" category. Not only that, but this month's crop of new films include a bunch of titles from the '80s and '90s.

May's new additions include Footloose, one of the most beloved dance films from the 1980s, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off, one of the decade's most iconic comedies. Widely loved titles Steel Magnolias, Raising Arizona, and Short Circuit also made their way to the streamer.

The '90s have even more to offer in the way of new Paramount+ additions. Oscar rivals Saving Private Ryan and Shakespeare in Love both made their way to the service, alongside Mission: Impossible, Groundhog Day, The Addams Family, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, and quite a few others.

Here's the full list of films that were added to Paramount+ on May 2nd:

(500) Days of Summer

A Chorus Line

A Thousand Words

Amistad

Black Dynamite

Bound

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Cabaret

Days Of Heaven

Elizabethtown

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose (1984)

Fresh

Galaxy Quest

Gladiator

Grease

Grosse Pointe Blank

Groundhog Day

Head of State

Little Fauss and Big Halsy

Love Story

Marathon Man

Mean Girls

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mr. Mom

Nebraska

Paint Your Wagon

Paper Moon

Pootie Tang

Raising Arizona

Road to Perdition

Saving Private Ryan

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Semi-Tough

Serpico

Shaft

Shakespeare in Love

Short Circuit

Sidewalks Of New York

Sleepy Hollow

Star Trek

Steel Magnolias

Taps

Tank Girl

The Addams Family

The Color of Money

The Dogs of War

The Fifth Element

The Fighter

The Great Gatsby

The Longest Yard

The Mechanic

The Odd Couple

The Poseidon Adventure

The Professional

True Confessions

War of the Worlds

Yours, Mine, & Ours

