Paramount+ Just Added a Bunch of Beloved '80s and '90s Movies
Most streaming services add hordes of new titles to their rosters on the first day of a new month. Paramount+ bucked that trend in May, opting to wait til the 2nd to bring on its new wave of entertainment. Monday saw a long list of films make their way to the Paramount streamer, quite a few of which easily fall into the "fan-favorite" category. Not only that, but this month's crop of new films include a bunch of titles from the '80s and '90s.
May's new additions include Footloose, one of the most beloved dance films from the 1980s, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off, one of the decade's most iconic comedies. Widely loved titles Steel Magnolias, Raising Arizona, and Short Circuit also made their way to the streamer.
The '90s have even more to offer in the way of new Paramount+ additions. Oscar rivals Saving Private Ryan and Shakespeare in Love both made their way to the service, alongside Mission: Impossible, Groundhog Day, The Addams Family, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, and quite a few others.
Here's the full list of films that were added to Paramount+ on May 2nd:
(500) Days of Summer
A Chorus Line
A Thousand Words
Amistad
Black Dynamite
Bound
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Cabaret
Days Of Heaven
Elizabethtown
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Footloose (1984)
Fresh
Galaxy Quest
Gladiator
Grease
Grosse Pointe Blank
Groundhog Day
Head of State
Little Fauss and Big Halsy
Love Story
Marathon Man
Mean Girls
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mr. Mom
Nebraska
Paint Your Wagon
Paper Moon
Pootie Tang
Raising Arizona
Road to Perdition
Saving Private Ryan
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Semi-Tough
Serpico
Shaft
Shakespeare in Love
Short Circuit
Sidewalks Of New York
Sleepy Hollow
Star Trek
Steel Magnolias
Taps
Tank Girl
The Addams Family
The Color of Money
The Dogs of War
The Fifth Element
The Fighter
The Great Gatsby
The Longest Yard
The Mechanic
The Odd Couple
The Poseidon Adventure
The Professional
True Confessions
War of the Worlds
Yours, Mine, & Ours
Which of these new additions are you most excited to check out on Paramount+? Let us know in the comments!