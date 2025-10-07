Paramount+ Just Added One of the Best Sci-Fi Trilogies of All Time

The science fiction genre has seen some memorable additions through the decades. Movies like War of the Worlds, Planet of the Apes, and Inception have pushed the boundaries of imagination, introduced moviegoers to creative worlds and ideas, and helped shape popular culture. The sci-fi genre is one of the most versatile and creative, with new works constantly hitting the big screen, and now one of the best sci-fi trilogies of all time is streaming on Paramount+.

As of October 1st, Paramount+ subscribers can stream the Men in Black trilogy. The film series, loosely based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name, stars Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith as secret agents who work in the titular non-governmental organization, which is tasked with keeping Earth safe from alien threats and preventing civilians from finding out about extraterrestrials. While Men in Black, Men in Black II, and Men in Black 3 are all streaming on Paramount+, 2019’s spinoff Men in Black: International is only available to rent or purchase on VOD platforms.

Why You Should Watch the Men in Black Trilogy

The Men in Black trilogy is ridiculously fun and excels in its blend of action and humor. The franchise got its start with the release of Barry Sonnenfeld’s original film in 1997, which introduced viewers to the great buddy-cop dynamic between Jones and Smith that remained a highlight of all three films, with Jones’s deadpan delivery playing well off Smith’s energetic charisma. The film absolutely shines in its worldbuilding, succeeding in grounding alien life and sci-fi concepts in a familiar, everyday world, and also features great creature designs brought to life through a mix of practical effects and CGI. The movie also features plenty of fast-paced action, quotable one-liners, and an iconic theme song from Smith that is an absolute earworm.

The movie’s two sequels ultimately failed to fully live up to the original but remain great popcorn flicks in their own right. With a 38% critic score and 45% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Men in Black II is the lowest-rated movie in the series, suffering from an incoherent and recycled plot that fell flat with many viewers. The movie is still an underrated gem, though, benefiting from Smith and Jones’ undeniable chemistry and great special effects and being a fun watch despite its flaws. The third film, which holds 67% critic and 70% audience scores, came closest to recapturing the magic of the original and brought some much-needed emotional depth to the series.

Paramount+ New Arrivals

Paramount+ is a great streaming service for your movie marathons. Every month, the streamer updates its catalog with fresh titles, and the first three Men in Black films were only a few of the new arrivals on October 1st. Beowulf, Death at a Funeral, Fight Club, Good Will Hunting, Grown Ups, King Kong (1976), No Country for Old Men, and the first three Scream movies are all now available to watch on Paramount+.

