10 Best Sci-Fi Movies You Didn’t Know Were Streaming on Paramount+

These days, it feels like there are more streaming services than we can keep track of. Thus, it’s easy for great movies and shows to fall through the cracks, especially for people juggling multiple subscriptions. Enter Paramount+, a service with some of the best science fiction out there. This streaming service is possibly best known for its Star Trek collection, which includes both shows and movies, but that’s not all this platform has to offer. It also has several other amazing sci-fi movies, not to mention a few other sci-fi franchises. These movies are a must-watch for anybody craving some good sci-fi movies.

Paramount+ remains the go-to place for all things Star Trek, including the newest series (Star Trek: Discovery, Strange New Worlds, Picard, and Lower Decks). It’s arguably known for other franchises, but this is the best-known sci-fi draw. Here are ten other films to check out, between Star Trek binge-watches.

1) Annihilation (2018)

Annihilation merges sci-fi and horror to create a haunting film complete with mutating plants and animals. The story follows Lena (Natalie Portman), a Cellular biology professor and U.S. Army soldier, as she and her team travel into the anomalous zone, aka the Shimmer. Her husband was the only one to survive previous exploration attempts, and with his condition critical and worsening, Lena is determined to return with a cure. The Shimmer used to be much smaller, but three years have allowed this area to grow and spread. While Annihilation didn’t break any box office numbers, the solid cast and compelling plot were enough to give it decent reviews, both from critics and viewers.

Annihilation also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, Oscar Isaac, Benedict Wong, Sonoya Mizuno, and David Gyasi.

2) Interstellar (2014)

Right away, Interstellar has that iconic look of Christopher Nolan films. Interstellar is set in a dystopian future that many fear, in which the Earth is failing and people are suffering. Determined to find a new place for Earth’s inhabitants, a team comes together to travel to distant worlds, courtesy of a nearby wormhole. They leave, knowing they’ll never see their families again, but with the hope that they can find the right planet for the 5000 embryos they carry onboard. Naturally, complications arise to limit these possibilities, while the characters face insurmountable odds and look back at their pasts. Interstellar was a box-office hit and is largely considered to be a visually stunning masterpiece. More importantly, researchers have a lot to say about the science of this film.

Interstellar was co-written by Christopher and Jonathan Nolan and has a wide ensemble cast. Actors include Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, and Michael Caine.

3) Looper (2012)

No sci-fi list is complete without at least one time travel film. Enter Looper, a film that brings the future and the present together, with a surprising focal point. In the year 2074, it’s virtually impossible to get rid of a body without leaving evidence. So, instead, contract killers, known as loopers, send their targets back in time. They’ll work alongside a 2044 team, who will complete the assignments and clean up the mess. Unfortunately, what the agents in 2044 don’t know is that if they survive until 2074, they’ll get sent back in time to be killed, much like their previous targets. Looper is an action film with a unique premise, allowing two talented actors to play different versions of the same character. The film has a solid critical response, with the audience finding the plot to be equally enjoyable.

Looper stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, Emily Blunt, Paul Dano, Noah Segan, and Piper Perabo. Looper returns to stream on Paramount+ on July 1.

4) Minority Report (2002)

Minority Report is both cyberpunk and action, with a dash of noir for good measure. The film is set in a future full of advanced technology. Central to the plot is the Precrime Department, a police department that utilizes psychics to predict what crimes are about to happen. This enables them to arrive before anyone is hurt, arresting the offender long before they become a problem. Precrime Chief John Anderton (Tom Cruise) is personally responsible for handling many of these arrests, right up until his name comes up as a target to arrest for the pre-crime of murder. Minority Report intentionally raises moral and ethical debates, while portraying a fascinating film full of mystery.

Minority Report is a Steven Spielberg film, based on Philip K. Dick’s novella of the same name. It also stars Max von Sydow, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, Neal McDonough, Patrick Kilpatrick, Michael Dickman, Matthew Dickman, and Lois Smith.

5) Arrival (2016)

Arrival is a sci-fi and drama movie based on Ted Chiang’s short story, Story of Your Life. The movie is the story of first contact; the moment aliens came to Earth. Louise Banks (Amy Adams) is a linguist who’s been summoned to try and help communicate with these extraterrestrials, hopefully preventing the outcomes sci-fi films love to portray. Louise isn’t the only translator working with the aliens, as evidenced by how different countries respond to the offered “weapon” or “tool.” Arrival is a must-watch for all sci-fi fans, especially those wanting to see a different take on first contact.

Arrival also stars Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, and Michael Stuhlbarg.

6) Total Recall (1990)

Total Recall, another film based on story by Philip K. Dick, tells the story of a construction worker looking to bring some fun back into his life. So he does what anybody else in his time does: he asks Rekall to put false memories into his head, allowing for a unique escape. Unfortunately, something goes wrong, and now the construction worker has to learn that his whole life was a lie, and now some people want him dead. It’s a lot to take in, to put it mildly. Total Recall remains a foundational part of modern sci-fi and action movies.

Total Recall stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ricotin, Sharon Stone, Ronny Cox, Michael Ironside, and many others.

7) The Running Man (1987)

While we’re on the subject of Arnold Schwarzenegger, here’s one of his other famous sci-fi movies. The Running Man is based on Stephen King’s novel and is set in the late 2010s; there’s something eerie about a film being set in the future, which is now our past. In this timeline, criminals must escape death by running for their lives. Enter Schwarzenegger’s character, Ben Richards. He’s been turned into a scapegoat and forced onto the show, where he’ll have to fight for his very survival. However, the killers hired to work the show obviously have no intention to allow that to happen.

The Running Man also stars María Conchita Alonso, Richard Dawson, Yaphet Kotto, and Jesse Ventura.

8) Transformers (2007)

All seven modern Transformers films are available to binge on Paramount+, starting with Transformers. A classic Michael Bay movie, Transformers also a heavy sci-fi plot, thanks to the Autobots and Decepticons battling on the planet. The story begins with Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) accidentally buying Bumblebee, thinking he’s a used car. This gets him involved in the conflict, as things spiral out of control, with everyone on the hunt for the AllSpark. Admittedly, Transformers has some mixed reviews, especially the later films. However, if you’re hoping for a fun action movie to sit down and enjoy, Transformers is a good fit.

Transformers also stars Tyrese Gibson, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Anderson, Megan Fox, Rachael Taylor, John Turturro, and Jon Voight. Peter Cullen and Hugo Weaving lend their voices to the film’s giant robots.

9) Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

While Transformers fans are lucky to have the modern set of movies all available, Terminator fans are going to have to settle for a somewhat smaller selection. Paramount+ currently has Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Terminator: Genisys, and Terminator: Dark Fate to binge. The story picks up with two Terminators getting sent back in time. One is tasked with tracking down and killing John Connor (Edward Furlong), while the other is tasked with protecting the future leader of the resistance. As with any film franchise with lots of installments, fan response varies with each movie. That said, Terminator 2: Judgement Day is largely agreed to be the best one of the franchise, making it a must-watch (or re-watch).

10) War of the Worlds (2005)

There have been a few iterations of War of the Worlds over the years, including the 2005 remake of the classic. War of the Worlds is based on H.G. Wells’ novel of the same name and is directed by Steven Spielberg. The story follows one family’s desperate moves for survival during a devastating alien invasion. This is one of those stories that lives rent-free in our minds, so those who haven’t seen it (or read the book) should seriously consider doing so. It’s considered a sci-fi classic for a reason.

War of the Worlds stars Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning, Miranda Otto, and Tim Robbins. It is also narrated by Morgan Freeman.