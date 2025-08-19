59-Year-Old Sci-Fi Franchise Becoming a Priority for Paramount Is Exactly What We Wanted

By this point, it’s no secret that Paramount is evaluating its franchises to determine what is worth reviving versus leaving on the shelf. For example, we’re all hyped to hear that the long-anticipated sequel to World War Z has been picked up and dusted off. That’s not the only franchise set to make a comeback thanks to Paramount’s merger with Skydance Media. Fans of the modern Star Trek films have been waiting (almost) a decade for that promised fourth film, and while that hasn’t been confirmed, Paramount’s decision to reprioritize Star Trek films is the move we’ve all been waiting for.

As with anything, we have good and bad news about the Star Trek update. The bad news is, thus far, we don’t have a lot of information to go on. All that has been confirmed is that Paramount is putting Star Trek films back on the priority list. Fans do not yet know what that means. It could mean a continuation of the J.J. Abrams set, or it could be something new. There are pros and cons to both options, not to mention benefits and complications. However, each option has immense potential, and this is what we’ve all been waiting for.

The Potential of Bringing the Reboot Cast to the Forefront

Star Trek is a franchise that has been pulling in new sci-fi fans for generations. While production for Star Trek shows is still going strong, the films have largely stalled out. J.J. Abrams’ 2009 reboot brought a new set of faces to portray beloved characters. It was a huge risk, but one that largely paid off. The first film of the new set was simply named Star Trek, and it surprised nearly everyone, winning awards and easily surpassing its budget. Star Trek: Into Darkness was slightly more divisive, with classic fans torn on the film’s portrayal of Khan (and related events). Finally, Star Trek: Beyond had the most lukewarm reception of the three, which explains how the planned fourth film stalled out.

While the fourth film hasn’t had any positive progress for years, there’s still a lot of hope for seeing the cast rally for another go. Zachary Quinto has been transparent about his hopes. Conversely, Zoe Saldana has expressed concerns about the franchise taking too long to assemble the cast. It’s a valid fear, given that some actors may get wrapped up in other contracts or commitments.

It’s easy to say that leaving this established cast on the table would be an extreme waste of potential. Fans may have faced a little bit of shock when the first reboot launched (it’s only natural), but we have since grown comfortable with this version of the characters. Their existence in a divergent timeline opens the door to dozens of tales, from variations on classic stories (such as what Star Trek: Into Darkness did) or entirely new events.

In regards to the lukewarm reception to Star Trek: Beyond, it’s good to remember that even the classic Star Trek films faced a very specific pattern; every other film succeeded or flopped, accordingly. Like every rule, there are exceptions. But this means we shouldn’t be disheartened by one film that didn’t do so well. It’s almost an homage in its own right.

New Faces: The Pros & Cons

As much as die-hard fans of the 2009 reboot will be hoping for a return, a change of guard is just as likely. A full reboot would call for an entirely new cast, which has natural pros and cons. A fresh cast can easily become a new starting point for fans, bringing in new generations of viewers. This would also allow Paramount to higher lesser-known actors, giving them a chance to prove their worth.

Of course, this comes with a set risk, as dedicated fans will naturally feel some resistance or hesitation to a full reboot. It would mean saying goodbye to yet another cast they’ve come to love, which could cause a bit of potential backlash. There’s no denying the reboot fatigue that’s been going around, with dozens of franchises constantly pressing the reset button. It’s exhausting to constantly get invested in something new, and we can’t pretend that it isn’t the case.

Ultimately, there are many choices that will have to be made for the next Star Trek film. Right now, there are so many options that it’s impossible to accurately guess what path they’ll take. No matter which route Paramount chooses, the odds are good that it’s the fans who will win. We’ve been waiting far too long for the next Star Trek film, so we’re gonna be here for whatever they give us.

Star Trek, Star Trek: Into Darkness, and Star Trek: Beyond are available to stream on Pluto TV, Paramount+, and The Roku Channel.