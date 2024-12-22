Zoe Saldana Addresses Long Star Trek 4 Wait: “We Need to do This Quickly”

Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña has expressed concerns about the prolonged delay of Star Trek 4, suggesting time might be running out for the original cast’s return to space. During an interview with Deadline promoting her Golden Globe-nominated performance in Emilia Pérez, Saldaña addressed the status of the long-awaited sequel to 2016’s Star Trek Beyond, noting that she feels like the cast – herself included – could end up being too old to reprise their Star Trek roles if they wait too much longer to make the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I wish we were able to do it sooner rather than later,” she said. “I feel like a lot of us have a full head of gray hair, so we need to do this quickly if this is the same cast that’s going to reprise it again.”

Saldaña also expressed interest in further exploring her character’s relationship with Spock, should Star Trek 4 actually get made.

“It’s been a minute since I reconnected with Star Trek and all the characters’ journeys, but Uhura and Spock were always sort of drawn to each other, it just makes sense to see what is the next step in their relationship and their work relationship as well,” she said.

Her comments contrast, at least in terms of timing on making the film, with those of co-star Zachary Quinto, who plays Spock. Speaking to Variety, Quinto previously said that he believes there’s “no cutoff” for Star Trek 4, noting that the cast of the original series continued making movies “well into their 50s, 60s.”

The first two J.J. Abrams-directed Star Trek films were massive box office successes, with Star Trek Into Darkness still holding the distinction of being the highest-grossing film in the franchise’s history. However, Star Trek Beyond was considered a financial disappointment, potentially causing Paramount to question future installments.

The project has faced numerous setbacks since its initial announcement. The original concept would have featured Chris Pine’s James T. Kirk meeting his father, played by Chris Hemsworth. Multiple directors, including S.J. Clarkson, Noah Hawley, and Matt Shakman, have joined and subsequently departed the project, with the latest version bringing in screenwriter Steve Yockey of Supernatural and Doom Patrol fame in March.

While the big-screen future remains uncertain, the franchise continues to expand on television. The Paramount+ exclusive movie Section 31, starring Michelle Yeoh, Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrok, and Robert Kazinsky, premieres Jan. 24, 2025. Additionally, Strange New Worlds Season 3 is next in the upcoming TV lineup, while Starfleet Academy is currently shooting for a potential 2025 or 2026 release. Another theatrical project, described as a Star Trek “origins” movie, is also slated for the 2025 movie schedule.