Paramount’s Reboot of a Classic ’80s Horror Movie Confirms 2027 Premiere, But Every Fan Has the Same Question

Horror has always been one of the more reliable box office draws, but the genre has enjoyed a couple of banner years recently. In 2025, hits like Sinners and Weapons broke out and won Oscars in addition to achieving commercial success. This year, the likes of Obsession and Backrooms were among the biggest stories of the summer movie season, far exceeding even the rosiest expectations by outgrossing some major studio tentpoles. Unsurprisingly, studios are looking to cash in on horror’s popularity in various ways. There’s a mad rush to secure film rights to analog horror concepts, but some filmmakers are looking to the past for inspiration. Paramount has a reboot of the classic film Possession coming out, and it’s just secured a release date.

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The studio has announced that the Possession remake from director Parker Finn (Smile) is scheduled to hit theaters on June 11, 2027. Rather than circle that date on their calendars, horror fans are instead posing one notable question. Many of them are wondering why Possession is being remade.

“Extremely difficult film to remake. Really hope this one is good given the cast,” said one user on X. “Possession is such a difficult film to remake because so much of its power comes from how uncomfortable, unpredictable and emotionally unhinged it feels,” wrote another. “The original is a masterpiece precisely because it’s a deeply unhinged, arthouse nightmare born out of the director’s actual chaotic divorce,” added someone else. “If Hollywood sanitizes this into a standard jump-scare studio horror film, it’s going to completely miss the point.”

The Possession Remake Could Struggle At the Box Office

Image courtesy of Gaumont Distribution

For those unaware, the original 1981 Possession, directed by Andrzej Żuławski, is considered one of the most chilling psychological horror films of all time. It story revolves around Mark and Anna, a couple going through a draining divorce. Mark takes it upon himself to unravel the truth behind Anna’s increasingly disturbed behavior, leading him down a path of madness. Possession features one of the best performances in the late great Sam Neill’s storied career. His turn as Mark made a memorable impression on horror fans and has stuck with viewers for decades. Considering the original’s reputation, approach, and haunting story, it’s easy to see why some people aren’t sold on the idea of a remake.

Possession is such a unique horror film that it requires deft talent to encapsulate what made the original so iconic while still finding a way to put your own stamp on the material. Parker Finn has made a name for himself in the horror realm with his two Smile movies, but he still has his work cut out for himself if he is to successful update Possession for a new audience. As if remaking an all-time genre classic wasn’t enough of an uphill battle, Possession is going to face some stiff competition at the box office. It’s opening the same day as the live-action How to Train Your Dragon 2 remake and one week before Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Granted, Possession will be targeting a very different demographic than How to Train Your Dragon and Spider-Verse, which are obviously family films. However, it’ll be interesting to see if Possession can breakout and transcend its target audience. Obsession didn’t make $488.1 million worldwide because it appealed exclusively to horror fans; it grossed that much because it crashed the zeitgeist and managed to draw in viewers who don’t always go see horror movies. Possession could have a hard time reaching general moviegoers given the titles opening around it. How to Train Your Dragon and Spider-Man are two lucrative franchises with cross-generational appeal. Both of those films should be massive.

Possession could end up becoming a solid counterprogramming play. By slotting it into the middle of the summer movie season, that’s what Paramount is hoping for. In order for that to happen, however, the sentiment surrounding the project will need to change. Right now, it doesn’t sound like many horror fans are onboard with the idea. If the horror community rejects the Possession remake, the film could be dead on arrival. It’ll need a compelling marketing campaign and strong word of mouth to convince genre enthusiasts it’s worth seeing on the big screen.