Backrooms Officially Passes Mandalorian & Grogu At Box Office (and Obsession Hits Another Milestone)

The Mandalorian and Grogu was never expected to rank among the highest-grossing Star Wars movies of all time, but there was still a path for it to post healthy numbers. Budgeted at “only” $165 million (the lowest for a Disney-era Star Wars film) and releasing over Memorial Day weekend as the biggest new release, it looked like The Mandalorian and Grogu could do well for itself facing minimal competition. Then, a funny thing happened. As lukewarm word of mouth for the Star Wars spinoff spread, the box office was overtaken by a pair of indie horror movies: Obsession and Backrooms. Defying all odds, both rode waves of enthusiastic buzz to record-breaking success — to the point where they outperformed the new Star Wars movie.

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It was only a week ago when Obsession officially passed The Mandalorian and Grogu at the domestic box office, and now it’s Backrooms‘ turn. According to Deadline, Backrooms has now earned $167.88 million in the United States. It’s in a virtual tie with Mandalorian and Grogu ($167.8 million) and should eventually clear it by a wider margin. Meanwhile, Obsession has passed the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office, continuing what’s been an unprecedented run.

Can Obsession and Backrooms Pass The Mandalorian and Grogu at the Worldwide Box Office?

Courtesy of Focus Features

Having surpassed The Mandalorian and Grogu domestically, the next question is whether or not this pair of indie juggernauts can topple Star Wars globally. Per Deadline, The Mandalorian and Grogu currently stands at $317.8 million worldwide. Obsession is now at $300 million, while Backrooms has grossed $279.8 million (as of June 18th). In a development few (if anybody) could have predicted at the outset of summer, there’s a strong chance both horror movies beat The Mandalorian and Grogu on the worldwide chart.

After posting a solid worldwide opening of around $167 million, business for The Mandalorian and Grogu went into a freefall. The film suffered a staggering 70.1% decline in its second weekend, and things haven’t improved much from there. Domestically, it dropped out of the top five in just its third weekend, and it earned only $4.8 million last weekend. The Mandalorian and Grogu has started to lose a substantial amount of screens as well. After opening in 4,300 locations a little under a month ago, it played in 2,680 theaters a week ago. That number will only continue to go down since The Mandalorian and Grogu did not have strong legs.

In stark contrast, Obsession and Backrooms held well, giving both a realistic shot at beating The Mandalorian and Grogu worldwide. In the case of Obsession, it seems all but a given. There’s around a $17 million gap between the two films, a deficit Obsession could conceivably make up in a single weekend. Last weekend, the horror smash earned $19 million domestically, illustrating how massive of a draw it’s been since it premiered over a month ago. At this point, it would be surprising if Obsession didn’t top The Mandalorian and Grogu. It hasn’t placed lower than fourth on the daily domestic charts since it opened, which is unheard of. Horror films usually follow a pattern of massive opening and then a steep drop off.

Backrooms stuck to that trend more so than Obsession. It stormed out of the gates with a whopping $81.4 million domestically before falling 67.7% in its second weekend. Still, it’s continued to outpace The Mandalorian and Grogu for the duration of its run, earning $11.5 million last weekend (while playing in over 3,400 locations). Backrooms is further behind (about $38 million as of this writing), but if The Mandalorian and Grogu keeps losing screens while Backrooms holds its own, the horror film could chip away at that difference over the next few weeks. Even if it ultimately falls a bit short, the race will be closer than anyone could have anticipated, meaning Disney has its work cut out for itself as it tries to bring Star Wars back with a vengeance next summer with Star Wars: Starfighter.

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