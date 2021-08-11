Pat Hitchcock, Psycho Actress And Daughter Of Alfred Hitchcock, Dies At 93

Psycho star Pat Hitchcock has died at the age of 93. The actress also appeared in some of her father, Alfred Hitchcock’s other films over the course of her career. She was the only child of the legendary director and her mother was film editor Alma Reville. Her daughter Katie O’Connell-Fiala confirmed the news with The Hollywood Reporter. Hitchcock would also star in Stage Fright (1950) and Strangers on a Train (1951). Over in the world of television, the actress would make a mark as well. There were stints on Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Matinee Theatre, My Litte Margie, Suspicion, The Life of Riley, and Suspense. So, all kinds of work available over the course of that long career. Also, there were other movie roles in The Case of Thomas Pyke, Six Characters in Search of an Author, Ladies of the Corridor, and Skateboard.

If that wasn’t enough of a career in acting, there was also some writing. Hitchcock contributed to her father’s Mystery Magazine. The author would also contribute to her mother’s biography, Alma Hitchcock: The Woman Behind the Man. Laurent Bouzereau also contributed to that volume.

The actress spoke to The Washington Post back in 1984 about her journey in entertainment and her famous father. ”I wish he had believed in nepotism. I'd have worked a lot more,” she joked. "But he never had anyone in his pictures unless he believed they were right for the part. He never fit a story to a star or to an actor. Often I tried to hint to his assistant, but I never got very far. She'd bring my name up, he'd say, 'She isn't right for it,' and that would be the end of that."

On her part in Psycho, ”My father wanted a contrast to Janet, someone more bubbly. I barely remember the whole thing, and most people forget I'm in 'Psycho.' I say, 'How can you possibly remember, after everything else that happens?' "

Pat Hitchcock is survived by her daughters Mary Stone, Tere Carrubba, and Katie O’Connell-Fiala.

Are there any classic moments from those moments that you remember her from? Let us know down in the comments!