Funko Unveils the Alfred Hitchcock ‘Psycho’ Pop Figure

The Master of Suspense, Alfred Hitchcock, is joining Funko’s Directors line of Pop figures! Fittingly, the figure is based on the classic black and white photo of Hitchcock holding a clapperboard for his legendary horror film Psycho.

The Alfred Hitchcock Pop! Vinyl Figure #624 is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for November. Several high-profile directors have been given the Funko Pop treatment in recent years, but the only other Pop Directors figure that can easily be ordered at the moment (as far as we know) is the Guillermo del Toro Pop that was released back in March, so grab the Hitchcock Pop while you can because it probably won’t be around for long.

In related news, the 1986 cult classic rock musical / comedy / horror film known as Little Shop of Horrors has finally been given the Funko Pop treatment. In fact, Funko went a step further and added a SuperCute/Terrifying Plush into the mix.

The standard collection of Pop figures includes Seymour holding a baby version of the man-eating plant Audrey II, Seymour’s love interest Audrey, sadistic dentist Orin Scrivello, DDS, and Audrey II with a bloody chase “recently fed” version that’s a 1-in-6 rarity. You can pre-order the entire Little Shop of Horrors Funko Pop lineup right here, and I think every dentist in the country should get a Steve Martin/Orin Pop figure just to make their pop culture-savvy patients uncomfortable.

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for an adorable baby version of Audrey II in a coffee can at Target as well as a 12-inch SuperCute Plush of Audrey II at Hot Topic starting this August.

Finally, the creepy stop-motion animated film Coraline, which is based on a novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman, now has a wave of Funko Pop figures that includes Coraline with her cat, Coraline in a raincoat (a 1-in-6 chase variant features Coraline in a raincoat and hat), Other Mother, Mr. Bobinsky with his mouse, and a doll version of Coraline with button eyes and string hair. You can pre-order the entire standard collection of Coraline Pop figures right here with shipping slated for September.

If you’re unfamiliar with Coraline, head on over to Netflix and remedy that right away. The official description reads:

Coraline Jones is a girl of 11 who is feisty, curious, and adventurous beyond her years. She and her parents have just relocated from Michigan to Oregon. Missing her friends and finding her parents to be distracted by their work, Coraline tries to find some excitement in her new environment. Coraline seriously doubts that her new home can provide anything truly intriguing to her, but it does; she uncovers a secret door in the house. Walking through the door and then venturing through an eerie passageway, she discovers an alternate version of her life and existence.

