Patrick Stewart’s Critically Acclaimed Thriller Arrives on Free Streaming in November, & It’s One of His Best Roles

The world lost a true great this week with the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart. The actor, who died Wednesday, October 28th in Los Angeles following a brief battle with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia, was beloved to generations of fans for his roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men movies. But while those two franchises made him a household name and an absolute icon to many, Stewart had an impressive resume of other acting roles and now one of his absolute best — and most unsettling — is headed to free streaming.

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Released in 2015, Green Room is a thriller that centers around a punk band in the Pacific Northwest that finds themselves under attack by neo-Nazi skinheads when they witness a murder at a club. The film wasn’t a huge box office draw, making just $3.8 million against a $5 million budget, but garnered critical acclaim and while all of the film’s performances were excellent, it is Stewart’s as skinhead leader Darcy Banker that leaves a huge impression. It’s unlike anything most fans have ever seen from Stewart and despite how horrific of a character Darcy is, Stewart absolutely shines. The film arrives, free to stream, on Tubi November 1st.

Stewart Took the Green Room Role Because of How Bad of a Guy Darcy Was

In Green Room, a broke punk band is coming to the end of their tour and needs to make some money in order to make their way back home. A local booker, Tad (David W. Thompson), gets them a gig at club in the rural outskirts of Portland, Oregon that just so happens to be a Nazi club. The band, consisting of Pat (Anton Yelchin), Sam, (Alia Shawkat), Tiger (Callum Turner), and Reece (Joe Cole), are already not down with the club’s ideology but things go from bad to worse when they happen upon a murder and things spiral wildly out of control. I’m not going to spoil things for you — you need to let the turns in this play out for yourself — but Stewart shows up as club owner Darcy about a third of the way into the film and everything gets way more serious from there.

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All of the well-spoken gravitas of Picard and eloquence of Charles Xavier is there, but it gets twisted into something dark and evil. There is not even the slightest question of if there is anything redeemable about Darcy. He’s evil to the core, which is something that Stewart even said was what drew him to the role. In a promo for the film, he explained that Darcy is “a really bad guy. And I have to be honest and say that I think it was that aspect that seduced me.”

For audiences most familiar with characters like Picard and Charles Xavier, seeing Stewart as someone so dark and so brutal will be a shock, but the film is incredibly well done and Stewart is fantastic in it. It’s easily one of his best roles. It is also now a very bittersweet film in a sense. The film also stars Yelchin, another Star Trek star, who tragically died just a few months after the film’s release.

Green Room will be free to stream on Tubi starting November 1st.