Every New Movie and Television Series You Can Stream For Free on Tubi in November 2026

We are officially in the final days when it comes to the month of October and that means we’re headed into a new month that brings with it all new streaming catalogs. For the new things to watch in the month of November, paid platforms like Netflix and Peacock have already released their upcoming lists but for those who are into free streaming, your time has finally arrived. Tubi has unveiled its upcoming November titles, and it includes a mix of fresh new Originals as well as a wide range of familiar favorites across a lot of categories meaning that there is something for everyone to stream in November — no subscription required.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For Marvel fans, November brings one of their more underappreciated series with the arrival of Legion on November 1st. That series follows David Haller, a troubled young man whose disturbing visons might just be linked to his mutant powers. The series boasts a great cast, including Jean Smart, Jermaine Clement, Ambert Midthunder, and Aubrey Plaza before she was Death in Agatha All Along. There are some great movies arriving on Tubi next month as well. Looking for a laugh? The first three Beverly Hills Cop movies are arriving next month. Looking for something a bit more classic? The Wiz is arriving as well. You can check out the full lineup for yourself below — and start planning your streaming accordingly! Please note everything arrives on November 1st unless otherwise noted.

Tubi Originals

ROMANCE

SIDELINED 3: END GAME – 11/26 The third and final film in the beloved franchise, starring Noah Beck and Siena Agudong, is finally here! Two years after their breakup, Drayton Lahey arrives in New York City for Heisman week expecting the biggest moment of his football career, but an unexpected reunion with Dallas Bryan has him wondering if they were never the wrong people… just the wrong time.

THRILLER

DON’T QUIT – 11/13 Ten years after an accident ends her boxing career, a fallen fighter returns to the ring to train her younger sister for a shot at glory.

Series Spotlight

“The Brothers Garcia” – 11/19

“The Brothers Garcia: Mysteries Of The Maya” – 11/19

“The Garcias” – 11/19

“Jupiter Jones”

”Legion”

“Love After Lockup” – 11/12

“The Soul Man”

Action

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi”

“Act Of Valor”

“Armored”

“Bushwick”

“Dante’s Peak”

“Four Brothers”

“Eagle Eye”

“Hanna”

“Hard Rain”

“Head Of State”

“Jack Reacher”

“Kong Skull Island” – 11/20

“Kung Fu Hustle”

“Mechanic: Resurrection”

“Operation: Finale”

“Shooter”

“Silent Night” (2023) – 11/15

“Sleepless”

“Under Siege”

“Under Siege 2: Dark Territory”

Art House

“20th Century Women”

“Aftersun”

“American Honey”

“C’mon C’mon”

“De Palma”

“Dream Scenario”

“The End Of The Tour”

“First Cow”

“First Reformed”

“A Ghost Story”

“Hot Summer Nights”

“The Humans”

“Janet Planet”

“Krisha”

“The Last Black Man In San Francisco”

“Locke”

“The Lovers”

“The Souvenir”

“The Souvenir: Part II”

“Stars At Noon”

“Tuesday”

“Waltz With Bashir”

“When You Finish Saving The World”

While We’re Young”

“Wild Rose” – 11/2

“You Hurt My Feelings”

Black Cinema

Play video

“All Eyez On Me”

“Big Momma’s House”

“Big Momma’s House 2”

“Big Momma’s House: Like Father, Like Son”

“Blue Streak”

“The Brothers” (2001)

“Coming 2 America”

“Tyler Perry’s Divorce In The Black”

“Double Platinum”

“Idle Hands”

“Juice”

“Lean On Me”

“Losing Isiah”

“Madea’s Big Happy Family”

“Menace II Society”

“New Jack City”

“Nobody’s Fool”

“Notorious”

“The Player’s Club”

“The Preacher’s Wife”

“The Sixth Man”

“South Central”

“The Wiz”

Comedy

“Bad Moms”

“Beverly Hills Cop”

“Beverly Hills Cop II”

“Beverly Hills Cop III”

“Central Intelligence”

“The Disaster Artist”

“Encino Man”

“The Family”

“Fighting With My Family”

“Jack And Jill”

“Meet The Fockers”

“Meet The Parents”

“Mr. Deeds”

“My Super Ex-Girlfriend

“The Night Before”

“Sausage Party”

“Red Rocket”

“Shallow Hal”

“Taxi”

“The Watch”

“Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story”

“Wild Hogs”

Drama

“21”

“Blackberry”

“The Bling Ring”

“The Boys In The Boat”

“Catch Me If You Can

“Catch The Fair One”

“Being The Ricardos”

“Fargo”

“Fences”

“Flight”

“Good Morning, Vietnam”

“Hustle & Flow”

“The Last Duel”

“Minari”

“Moonlight”

“Priscilla”

“Steel Magnolias”

“The Tender Bar”

“We Own The Night”

“What’s Eating Gilbert Grape”

“World Trade Center”

Horror

“Black Christmas” (2006)

“Bones”

“Bram Stoker’s Dracula”

“Child’s Play” (1988)

“The Craft”

“Daddy’s Head”

“Deliver Us From Evil”

“From Dusk Til Dawn”

“House At The End Of The Street”

“Insidious: The Red Door”

“The Intruder” (2019)

“Men” (2022)

“Misery”

“Relic”

“Saw X” – 11/19

“The Skeleton Key”

“Spell”

“The Spine Of Night”

“Tales From The Hood”

“Tales From The Hood 2”

“Tales From The Hood 3”

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation”

Kids & Family

Courtesy of Focus Features

“The Addams Family” (2019)

“The Addams Family 2”

“The Adventures Of Sharkboy And Lavagirl”

“Astro Boy”

“The Boxtrolls”

“Coraline”

“The Emoji Movie”

“Freebirds”

“Like Mike”

“Mousehunt”

“The Nut Job”

“Open Season”

“Open Season 2”

“Paranorman”

“Rebound”

“Rio 2”

“Robots”

“Sing”

“We Bought A Zoo”

“Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken”

“Zookeeper”

Romance

“About Fate”

“A Cinderella Story”

“The Back-Up Plan”

“Blast From The Past”

“Jumping The Broom”

“Just Like Heaven”

“Just Wright”

“The Perfect Holiday”

“Shakespeare In Love”

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

“The 6th Day”

“Borderlands” – 11/25

“The Crow”

“The Day After Tomorrow”

“Deja Vu”

“Ex Machina”

“Fifth Element, The”

“Hercules” (2014)

“The Hunger Games”

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes”

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1”

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2”

“I Am Legend”

“The Last Witch Hunter”

“The Legend Of Hercules”

“Kubo And The Two Strings”

Thriller

“7500”

“Absolute Power”

“Brooklyn 45”

“Centigrade”

“Dark Places”

“Flight Risk”

“The Frozen Ground”

“Green Room”

“Identity”

“Incognito”

“Most Wanted”

“Straw Dogs” (2011)

“Swallow”

“Training Day”

“A Walk Among The Tombstones”

Western

“Appaloosa”

“Dances With Wolves”

“The Hateful Eight”

“Lawless”

“The Magnificent Seven” (2016)

“Murder At Yellowstone City”

“Slow West”

“Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada”