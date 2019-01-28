Patty Jenkins Addresses ‘Barbie’ Movie Rumors

Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie may be moving forward at Warner Bros., but despite the rumors otherwise, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins will not be involved.

Jenkins told Deadline at the Sundance Film Festival where she was promoting her new TNT limited series, I Am the Night, that while she loves Barbie, she won’t be directing the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I love Barbie as well, and see an interesting thing,” Jenkins said. “It’s something we talked about, it’s not something I’m planning on doing.”

Buzz about Jenkins and a live-action adaptation of Barbie has been around since at least October of last year when rumors first surfaced that the film, which had been stuck in development at Sony for years, was moving on to Warner Bros. with Robbie in talks at the time to star. Jenkins’ name came up the director for the film, though reports were refuted.

Then, earlier this month, Warner Bros. confirmed that the studio is, in fact, developing a film based on the classic Mattel toy property with Suicide Squad star Robbie set to star as the iconic doll.

“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery,” said Robbie. “Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I’m so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen.”

While no director for the Barbie project was announced at that time and Jenkins’ comment seems to indicate that she was at least approached about the project, it’s ultimately time that is keeping Jenkins away from Barbie.

“My schedule — I’m not really available to do it any time soon,” Jenkins added. “It’s fun to talk about it; I’m not the person directing it at the moment.”

You can check out what is keeping Jenkins busy when I Am the Night premieres Monday, January 28 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

Jenkins’ next film, Wonder Woman 1984, opens in theaters on June 5th, 2020.