Peacock Adds Another Adam Sandler Movie to its Lineup
This last week has seen yet another Adam Sandler movie dominating the conversation. Hustle, a new basketball drama starring and produced by Sandler, debuted on Netflix on Wednesday and has been the streamer's most popular film ever since. Every title of Sandler's that arrives on a major service seems to find an audience rather quickly, and movie fans are always on the lookout for where his films may pop up next. On Sunday. Peacock added another Sandler movie to its roster.
Blended, the 2014 romantic comedy starring Sandler and Drew Barrymore, made its way to Peacock at the start of the day on Sunday. The 50 First Dates reunion joins Waterboy as the only Sandler movies available on Peacock, as the service continues to build and adjust its comedy roster.
There have been a ton of new additions to Peacock's streaming lineup throughout June so far. June 1st was by far the biggest day for new additions in the month to this point. Here's the full list of movies and shows that were added to Peacock's roster to start the month:
