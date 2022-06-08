New Adam Sandler Movie Quickly Takes Over Netflix Top 10

The partnership between Adam Sandler and Netflix has been a fruitful one to this point, as just about every movie they've released together has been a great streaming performer. Murder Mystery, which stars Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, is one of the biggest-ever Netflix originals. Even the Sandman's older movies perform well when they're added to Netflix's lineup. That's why it should come as no surprise to learn that Sandler's latest movie immediately conquered the Netflix charts.

Hustle, a basketball film that stars Sandler as a longtime NBA scout, was released on Netflix on Wednesday, riding the wave of high acclaim from critics. It only took one day for the film to become the most in-demand on the entire streaming service.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Hustle as the number one movie on the roster, beating out the likes of Interceptor and The Amazing Spider-Man, which have held the top two positions for nearly a week.

You can check out the full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 list below!