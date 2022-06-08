New Adam Sandler Movie Quickly Takes Over Netflix Top 10
The partnership between Adam Sandler and Netflix has been a fruitful one to this point, as just about every movie they've released together has been a great streaming performer. Murder Mystery, which stars Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, is one of the biggest-ever Netflix originals. Even the Sandman's older movies perform well when they're added to Netflix's lineup. That's why it should come as no surprise to learn that Sandler's latest movie immediately conquered the Netflix charts.
Hustle, a basketball film that stars Sandler as a longtime NBA scout, was released on Netflix on Wednesday, riding the wave of high acclaim from critics. It only took one day for the film to become the most in-demand on the entire streaming service.
Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Hustle as the number one movie on the roster, beating out the likes of Interceptor and The Amazing Spider-Man, which have held the top two positions for nearly a week.
You can check out the full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 list below!
1. Hustle
"When a down-on-his-luck basketball scout finds a potential superstar in Spain, he sets out to prove they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA."
2. Interceptor
"The last officer standing on a remote missile defense bas wages the battle of her life against terrorists aiming 16 stolen nuclear weapons at the US."
3. The Amazing Spider-Man
"In this reboot of the hit superhero franchise, high schooler Peter Parker learns to wield his newfound powers while facing down arch-villain The Lizard."
4. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
"Super-agent Ethan Hunt and his team take on another deadly mission to prove their innocence when they are framed for bombing the Kremlin."
5. Titanic
"On a doomed luxury liner, first-class passenger Rose finds a love to last a lifetime when when she falls for penniless artist Jack just as disaster strikes."
6. 10,000 B.C.
"Fierce mammoth hunter D'Leh out on an impossible journey to rescue the woman he loves from a vicious warlord and save the people of his village."
7. Dumb and Dumber
"A lovesick fool and his rambunctious best friend get caught up in a criminal scheme after they attempt to return a briefcase to its attractive owner."
8. We Die Young
"When his gang recruits his younger brother, a teenage drug dealer looks to escape the brutal street life and turns to a hardened war veteran for help."
9. The Hurt Locker
"During the Iraq War, an army sergeant finds himself at odds with his team due to his maverick personality and reckless methods of explosives disposal."
10. Mission: Impossible
"After his team is double-crossed, a spy races to find the mole who betrayed them and prevent a top-secret list from falling into the wrong hands."