Everything Coming to Peacock in February 2024
Oppenheimer headlines Peacock's February streaming additions.
February is just around the corner and Peacock is looking to make the month an exciting one for subscribers. This week, the streaming service unveiled the full list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup over the course of February.
Next month, Peacock is going to become the exclusive streaming home of one of the most popular films of 2023 — and the year's likely Best Picture Oscar winner. Oppenheimer, from director Christopher Nolan, earned nearly a billion dollars at the box office and is finally making its way to streaming, debuting on Peacock February 16th.
February will also see Peacock continue rolling out new episodes of its wildly popular reality competition series, The Traitors. Hosted by Alan Cumming, new episodes arrive every Thursday night, along with a postmortem show.
You can check out the full list of Peacock's February additions below!
February 1st
8 Mile
A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado
A Nashville Legacy
Age of Adaline
All My Life
Along Came Polly
Amor Impossible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Batman Begins
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest
Braveheart
Brooklyn's Finest
Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Christmas in Harmony
Clockers
Crooklyn
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Dear John
Deja Vu
Deliver Us from Eva
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Dunkirk
Duplicity
Facing Ali
Fair Game
Fatal Attraction
First Sunday
Forces of Nature
Girls Trip
Glory
Half Brothers
Held Up
How to Train Your Dragon 2
I Am Not Your Negro
I Could Never Be Your Woman
I, Robot
If Beale Street Could Talk
Inception
Isn't It Romantic
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Just Mercy
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story (Peacock Original)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
Made of Honor
Marrying Mr. Darcy
Mechanic: Resurrection
Memories of Christmas
Mo' Better Blues
Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder
Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design
Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After
Not Easily Broken
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Obsessed
Once
Out of Sight
Playing Cupid
Pride and Prejudice
Redemption in Cherry Springs
Ride Along 2
Shaft
Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks
Sleepless in Seattle
Something's Brewing
Split
Spring Breakthrough
Sweet on You
That Awkward Moment
The Accountant
The Break-Up
The Christmas Doctor
The Dark Knight Rises
The Dark Knight
The Descendants
The Express
The Five-Year Engagement
The Glorias
The Groomsmen
The Holiday Stocking
The Hulk
The Internship
The Mechanic
The Nutty Professor
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Wedding Date
The Wood
To Her, With Love
Tower Heist
Unleashing Mr. Darcy
Unthinkably Good Things
Valentine in the Vineyard
Van Helsing
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Warm Bodies
Zoolander
February 2nd
Amor Impossible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Bosco (Peacock Original)
Bros
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC )
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 3rd
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder At The Breakers (Hallmark)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 4th
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Paging Mr. Darcy (Hallmark)
February 5th
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
February 6th
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Empire of Dirt
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Final Moments, Season 2, All Episodes (Oxygen)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 7th
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 8th
Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Traitors, Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 9th
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Ticket to Paradise
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 10th
Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Three-Body
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 11th
Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Love & Jane (Hallmark)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
February 12th
Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Respect
February 13th
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 14th
Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Fruitvale Station
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 15th
Caillou, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Creed
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Vigil, Season 2, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 16th
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
Oppenheimer
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 17th
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 18th
An American in Austen, (Hallmark)
Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)
February 19th
Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
February 20th
A Taste of Love, (Hallmark)
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 21st
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 22nd
Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
February 23rd
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Squealer
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
February 24th
CrimeTime: Freefall (Hallmark)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
February 25th
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Sense & Sensibility (2024) (Hallmark)
February 26th
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
February 27th
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
February 28th
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
February 29th
Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
L'il Stompers, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)