Everything Coming to Peacock in February 2024

February is just around the corner and Peacock is looking to make the month an exciting one for subscribers. This week, the streaming service unveiled the full list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup over the course of February. Next month, Peacock is going to become the exclusive streaming home of one of the most popular films of 2023 — and the year's likely Best Picture Oscar winner. Oppenheimer, from director Christopher Nolan, earned nearly a billion dollars at the box office and is finally making its way to streaming, debuting on Peacock February 16th. February will also see Peacock continue rolling out new episodes of its wildly popular reality competition series, The Traitors. Hosted by Alan Cumming, new episodes arrive every Thursday night, along with a postmortem show. You can check out the full list of Peacock's February additions below!

February 1st 8 Mile

A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado

A Nashville Legacy

Age of Adaline

All My Life

Along Came Polly

Amor Impossible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Batman Begins

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest

Braveheart

Brooklyn's Finest

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Christmas in Harmony

Clockers

Crooklyn

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Dear John

Deja Vu

Deliver Us from Eva

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Dunkirk

Duplicity

Facing Ali

Fair Game

Fatal Attraction

First Sunday

Forces of Nature

Girls Trip

Glory

Half Brothers

Held Up

How to Train Your Dragon 2

I Am Not Your Negro

I Could Never Be Your Woman

I, Robot

If Beale Street Could Talk

Inception

Isn't It Romantic

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Just Mercy

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story (Peacock Original)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

Made of Honor

Marrying Mr. Darcy

Mechanic: Resurrection

Memories of Christmas

Mo' Better Blues

Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder

Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design

Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After

Not Easily Broken

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Obsessed

Once

Out of Sight

Playing Cupid

Pride and Prejudice

Redemption in Cherry Springs

Ride Along 2

Shaft

Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks

Sleepless in Seattle

Something's Brewing

Split

Spring Breakthrough

Sweet on You

That Awkward Moment

The Accountant

The Break-Up

The Christmas Doctor

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dark Knight

The Descendants

The Express

The Five-Year Engagement

The Glorias

The Groomsmen

The Holiday Stocking

The Hulk

The Internship

The Mechanic

The Nutty Professor

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Wedding Date

The Wood

To Her, With Love

Tower Heist

Unleashing Mr. Darcy

Unthinkably Good Things

Valentine in the Vineyard

Van Helsing

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Warm Bodies

Zoolander

February 2nd Amor Impossible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Bosco (Peacock Original)

Bros

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC )

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 3rd Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder At The Breakers (Hallmark)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 4th On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

Paging Mr. Darcy (Hallmark)

February 5th Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)

February 6th America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Empire of Dirt

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Final Moments, Season 2, All Episodes (Oxygen)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 7th Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 8th Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors, Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 9th Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Ticket to Paradise

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 10th Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

Three-Body

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 11th Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Love & Jane (Hallmark)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

February 12th Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Respect

February 13th America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 14th Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Fruitvale Station

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 15th Caillou, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)

Creed

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Vigil, Season 2, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 16th Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

Oppenheimer

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 17th Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 18th An American in Austen, (Hallmark)

Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)

February 19th Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)

February 20th A Taste of Love, (Hallmark)

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 21st Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 22nd Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

February 23rd Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Squealer

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

February 24th CrimeTime: Freefall (Hallmark)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

February 25th On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

Sense & Sensibility (2024) (Hallmark)

February 26th Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)

February 27th Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

February 28th Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)