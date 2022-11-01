Peacock Reaches Deal Massive Streaming Deal With Hallmark Ahead of Holiday Movie Season

Streaming Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas is going to be a lot easier this year, especially for everyone who doesn't have any sort of cable. Peacock has entered into a massive streaming deal with Hallmark Media, which will see its live channels and back catalogue available on the streaming service. Peacock will now be the streaming home for Hallmark's movie and TV library, next-day titles, and live channels.

The Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will all be available as live channels on Peacock's streaming platform, allowing anyone with a subscription to watch the traditional TV options. The newly released movies on Hallmark will also be made available on Peacock the day after they air, meaning that all of this year's Countdown to Christmas titles will be easy to find.

Hallmark is best known for its original holiday movies, debuting new titles every single weekend for the last few months of the year. The Countdown to Christmas has already started this year, with multiple films being released throughout the month of October. Things will ramp up in a big way with the arrival of November, as the holiday season really kicks in.

"As we continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination, Hallmark is exactly the type of brand we want to align with," Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock and direct-to-consumer at NBCUniversal, said in a statement. "Through this groundbreaking partnership, we're giving Hallmark viewers a unique viewing experience while continuing to grow our audience, boosting engagement across both brands."

"We're proud to enter this partnership with Peacock and bring our widely beloved Hallmark content to their subscribers," added Wonya Lucas, president & CEO of Hallmark Media. "The opportunity to provide our devoted fanbase access to all three of Hallmark's linear networks will allow our audience to continue to grow and connect in meaningful ways."

This is a first of its kind streaming deal, and a massive move for Peacock. This mirrors the partnership that Peacock already has with WWE, which sees the wrestling promotion's catalogue available on the service, along with its live premium events.