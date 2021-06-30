Everything Coming to Peacock in July 2021
July is upon us and Peacock is gearing up to bring a ton of new movies and shows to its lineup with the arrival of the new month. The highlight of the month will be the coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, which will be spread across NBC, Peacock, and the rest of NBCUniversal's networks. If you're not interested in sports, however, there is still plenty to get excited about. Peacock has a lot in store for July.
On July 1st, Peacock is adding a couple of massive franchises to its roster. All eight Harry Potter movies are returning after a brief stint on HBO Max, and all four films in the Hunger Games franchise will all be added. Not to mention the arrival of horror franchises like Jaws and Leprechaun.
The beginning of the month also marks the premiere of The Boss Baby: Family Business, the sequel to the Academy Award-nominated DreamWorks film. The new Boss Baby movie is debuting on Peacock and in theaters simultaneously, so the entire family can watch at home together.
You can check out the full list of Peacock's July arrivals below!
(* = titles exclusive to Peacock)
July 1
3 Bears Christmas, 2019
47 Ronin, 2013
A Single Shot, 2013
Abigail, 2019
After the Wizard, 2011
Albion the Enchanted Stallion, 2017
All Eyez on Me, 2017*
And While We Were Here, 2012
Antz, 2017*
Bad Teacher, 2011
Baked in Brooklyn 2016
Balls of Fury, 2007*
Because I Said So, 2007*
Bermuda Tentacles, 2014
Better Watch Out, 2016
Born on the Fourth of July, 1989
Boyz N The Hood, 1991
Cardboard Boxer, 2016
CarGo, 2017
Cavemen, 2013
Conan the Destroyer, 1984
Daredevil, 2003*
Darkman, 1990*
Dead Snow 2: Red vs Dead, 2014
Death Becomes Her, 1992*
Deep Impact, 1998*
Dino King, 2012
Do the Right Thing, 1989*
Doomsday, 2008*
End of Days, 1999
Erin Brockovich, 2000*
Far From Heaven, 2002
Fast & Furious, 2009*
Fast Five, 2011*
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, 1998*
Finding Fish, 2017
Flashdance, 1983
Ghost Squad, 2014
Grown Ups, 2010*
Grown Ups 2, 2013*
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001*
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002*
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004*
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005*
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007*
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009*
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, 2010*
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, 2011*
Hatched, 2015
Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008*
I am Bolt, 2016*
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, 2007*
In the Doghouse, 2014
Inception, 2010*
Izzie’s Way Home, 2016
Jaws, 1975*
Jaws 2, 1978*
Jaws 3-D, 1983*
Jaws: The Revenge, 1987*
Jetsons: The Movie, 1990*
Jonah: A Veggietales Movie, 2002*
Junior, 1994
Jungle Bunch, 2017
Killing Escobar, 2021*
King Kong, 2005*
Knock Knock, 2015
Kung Fu Panda, 2008
Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
Leprechaun, 1993*
Leprechaun II, 1994*
Leprechaun III, 1995*
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997*
Leprechaun Origins, 2014*
Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000*
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003*
Mamma Mia!, 2008*
Megamind, 2021
Moon Man, 2013
Monsters vs. Aliens 2009
Mummy: The Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008*
Non-Stop, 2014
Olympic Pride, American Prejudice, 2016
Paper Soldiers, 2002*
Princess and the Pony, 2011
Psycho, 1960*
Queens & Cowboys: A Straight Year on the Gay Rodeo
Rain Man, 1988
Robin Hood, 2010*
Role Models, 2008*
The Adventure Club, 2017
The Best Man Holiday, 2013
The Birds, 1963*
The Boss Baby: Family Business, 2021*
The Godfather I, 1972
The Godfather II, 1974
The Godfather III, 1990
The Hulk, 2003
The Hunger Games, 2012
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013
The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay – Part 1, 2014
The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay – Part 2, 2015
The Fast and the Fierce, 2017
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006*
The League of the Extraordinary Gentlemen, 2003*
The Little Witch, 2018
The Magnificent Seven, 2016*
The Preacher’s Wife, 1996
The Rundown, 2003*
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005*
The Skulls, 2000*
The Wedding Planner, 2001*
Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation, 2021
Smokey and the Bandit, 1977
Smokey and the Bandit II, 1988
Smokey and the Bandit III, 1983
Snowtime, 2015
Spawn, 1997*
Twins, 1988
Van Helsing, 2004*
Walking Tall, 2004
Wanted, 2008*
XXX: Return of Xander Cage, 2017*
Lost Speedways, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
Smother, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
Baby Einstein Classics, Season 1-7
Bad Girls Club, Season 8-12
Family Karma, Season 1
Magic City, Season 1-2
Married to Medicine Atlanta, Season 7
Mighty Ones, Season 2
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 12
PINKFONG! Songs and Stories, Season 1
Samurai Pizza Cats, Season 1
Shah’s of Sunset, Season 8
Very Cavallari, Season 3
Women Behind Bars, Seasons 1-4
World’s Most Evil Killers, Season 1-2
July 7
The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Arpo, Season 1
Gecko’s Garage, Season 1
Go Buster, Season 1
Little Baby Bum, Season 1
Morphie, Season 2
Playtime with Twinkle, Season 1
Supa Strikas, Season 1-3
T-Rex Ranch, Season 1
The Ring-A-Tangs, Season 1
Snowtime, 2015
The Saddle Club, Season 1-3
July 15
Signs, 2002
The Sixth Sense, 1999
The Happening, 2008*
The Village, 2004*
Unbreakable, 2000
Dr. Death, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here!, Season 3 (Peacock Original)*
Ming’s Dynasty, Season 1
The Hollywood Puppet Set, Season 1-2
The Read with Kid Fury and Crissle, Season 1
July 16
The Sisters of ’96; The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team (Peacock Original)*
’96 Olympic Women’s Soccer Final, 2021*
Ray, 2004*
The Adjustment Bureau, 2011*