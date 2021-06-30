Everything Coming to Peacock in July 2021

July is upon us and Peacock is gearing up to bring a ton of new movies and shows to its lineup with the arrival of the new month. The highlight of the month will be the coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, which will be spread across NBC, Peacock, and the rest of NBCUniversal's networks. If you're not interested in sports, however, there is still plenty to get excited about. Peacock has a lot in store for July.

On July 1st, Peacock is adding a couple of massive franchises to its roster. All eight Harry Potter movies are returning after a brief stint on HBO Max, and all four films in the Hunger Games franchise will all be added. Not to mention the arrival of horror franchises like Jaws and Leprechaun.

The beginning of the month also marks the premiere of The Boss Baby: Family Business, the sequel to the Academy Award-nominated DreamWorks film. The new Boss Baby movie is debuting on Peacock and in theaters simultaneously, so the entire family can watch at home together.

You can check out the full list of Peacock's July arrivals below!

(* = titles exclusive to Peacock)