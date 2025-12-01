Peacock Just Added One of the Best Sci-Fi Sequels of All Time (And It’s Even Better Than the Original)

Peacock is a strong contender for one of the best streaming services for sci-fi fans. The NBCUniversal streamer has a diverse and deep library of shows and movies ranging from the hit sci-fi action series Continuum to the Jurassic Park franchise, including 2025’s Jurassic World Rebirth. This December, Peacock subscribers have another great option to stream after one of the best sci-fi sequels of all time joined the platform.

That movie is 10 Cloverfield Lane, Dan Trachtenberg’s spiritual successor to Matt Reeves’ Cloverfield. The movie started streaming on Peacock on December 1st as part of the streamer’s December 2025 arrivals. Produced by J. J. Abrams and Lindsey Weber, 10 Cloverfield Lane stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Michelle, a young woman who wakes up in an underground bunker with two men following a car crash. The bunker’s owner, Howard, claims a massive chemical attack has rendered the air in the outside world unbreathable and their only hope of survival is to remain inside. John Goodman and John Gallagher Jr. also star.

Why You Should Watch 10 Cloverfield Lane

10 Cloverfield Lane took the core story of Cloverfield – regular people who find themselves in the middle of a mysterious, large-scale threat to humanity – but transitioned it from a found-footage monster movie to a claustrophobic, character-driven thriller, and it paid off big time. Whereas the original movie focused on large-scale destruction, the sequel utilizes its limited setting to create a sense of dread and anxiety where ordinary moments, like a dinner conversation, are heart-pounding. The entire movie is a masterclass in suspense that creates fear through uncertainty, hooking the viewer from the start and keeping them guessing until the very end and questioning whether Howard is a rescuer or a captor.

Although part of the Cloverfield universe, 10 Cloverfield Lane works as a standalone psychological thriller, meaning you don’t need to watch the original movie to enjoy the compelling mystery of the sequel. The film, which benefited from a creative and surprising marketing campaign to build massive buzz while keeping most of the movie a mystery, is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% critic score. That number puts it 13 points higher than Cloverfield, which also scored a 68% audience rating against its sequel’s 79% audience score. Even nearly a decade after its release, 10 Cloverfield Lane remains a sci-fi masterpiece and is definitely a film worth watching, even if you’ve already seen it.

What’s New on Peacock?

10 Cloverfield Lane isn’t the only new movie streaming on Peacock. On December 1st, the NBCUniversal streamer added a long list of new titles to its platform, with everything from The Addams Family to Pacific Rim and its follow-up, Pacific Rim: Uprising, now streaming. Other new movies on Peacock include the complete Rocky franchise, Die Hard, Miracle on 34th Street, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, and Unaccompanied Minors, as well as new episodes of Peacock’s own original series Bel-Air.

