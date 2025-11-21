Everything Coming to Peacock in December 2025

With December just over a week away, streaming services like Peacock are getting subscribers prepared for the wave of new additions the next month will bring. Peacock just unveiled the complete list of movie and TV titles making their way to its streaming roster in December, headlined by a couple of shows that users will be delighted to see on the service.
One of Peacock’s most popular original shows comes to an end next month, with Bel-Air concluding after four seasons. The final episodes of the dramatic take on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will be released on December 8th.
Arguably the biggest addition of the month comes on December 22nd, when Peacock is set to add all 15 seasons of beloved series Supernatural. The former CW hit has been a streaming staple on Netflix for years, but will now migrate away from that service to Peacock’s lineup.
You can check out the full list of Peacock’s December additions below.
December 1st
10 Cloverfield Lane
300
2012
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
All The Money In The World
Bad Words
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted Face The Music
Black Nativity
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Cheaper By The Dozen
A Christmas Carol
Creed
Creed II
Creed III
Die Hard
Erin Brockovich
Everest
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
Gladiator
Jingle All The Way
Just Friends
Kajillionaire
The King of Kings
The Martian
Meet The Fockers
Meet The Parents
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
The Night Before
Pacific Rim
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pitch Perfect
Pitch Perfect 2
Pixels
Pride And Prejudice
Public Enemies
Rock Of Ages
Rocky
Rocky Balboa
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Tammy
Trading Places
Troy
Unaccompanied Minors
Bel-Air, Season 4 – 2 New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Confessions of Octomom, Season 1 (Lifetime)
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)
Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2025 – Finale (NBC)
December 2nd
The Death Investigator with Barbara Butcher, Season 1 – Premiere (Oxygen)
Unusual Suspects, Season 1-8 (WB)
Married To El Chapo: Emma Coronel Speaks (Oxygen)
December 3rd
93rd Annual Christmas In Rockefeller Center
In a tradition spanning over nine decades, NBC will celebrate the holiday season with the annual lighting of one of the world’s most famous trees in the heart of New York City with the beloved “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special live on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. The special will be hosted by Reba McEntire, and audiences will be treated to festive performances from an all-star lineup of musical guests.
Exatlón Estados Unidos: All-Stars, Season 10 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)
December 4th
Didi
National Heads-Up Poker Championship, Season 1
Christmas in Nashville (NBC)
December 5th
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 15 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 3 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
December 7th
Reality Hot Seat – Premiere (Peacock Original)
Don’t miss the ultimate Sunday Night Football watch party when REALITY HOT SEAT serves up touchdowns and tea live throughout the Houston Texans-Kansas City Chiefs matchup on December 7 at 8PM ET. Hosts “Boston Rob” Mariano, Heather Gay, Justin Sylvester and Kate Chastain lead the lineup – live, loud and unfiltered – to deliver a play-by-play with a reality fan’s-eye view.
December 8th
Bel-Air, Season 4 – Finale, 3 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Peacock’s drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.
Children of the Snow, Season 1 (WB)
Go On, Season 1 (NBC)
Here Come the Irish, Season 2 – Premiere (Peacock Original)
Here Come The Irish offers an in-depth look at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team, exploring their lives on and off the field. On the field, witness the intense training regimens, strategic game preparations, and the electrifying atmosphere of game days. Off the field, the series delves into the academic commitments, personal stories, and the motivation to be college football’s best. Through exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and a deep dive into the rich history of Notre Dame football, this series paints a comprehensive picture of the dedication, perseverance, and spirit that define this legendary program.
December 9th
The Croods: A New Age
Kimora: Back In The Fab Lane, Season 1 – Premiere (E!)
Password, Season 3, Episode 100 (Holiday Special) (NBC)
Renfield
December 11th
The Fabelmans
A Motown Christmas (NBC)
December 12th
Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman, Season 1 – Finale (USA)
NBC’s Year In Review Presented By Access Hollywood (NBC)
December 16th
Polite Society
December 17th
The Voice, Season 28 – Finale (NBC)
December 18th
Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular (NBC)
December 19th
Jigsaw
A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (2022)
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw X
Saw: The Final Chapter
Spiral
December 22nd
Supernatural, Season 1-15 (The CW)
December 23rd
Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 – Finale (Bravo)
December 27th
The Copenhagen Test, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
This espionage thriller series follows first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Simu Liu) who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.
December 28th
Despicable Me 4
December 30th
Book Club: The Next Chapter
Kimora: Back In The Fab Lane, Season 1 – Finale (E!)