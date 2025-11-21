Everything Coming to Peacock in December 2025

With December just over a week away, streaming services like Peacock are getting subscribers prepared for the wave of new additions the next month will bring. Peacock just unveiled the complete list of movie and TV titles making their way to its streaming roster in December, headlined by a couple of shows that users will be delighted to see on the service.

One of Peacock’s most popular original shows comes to an end next month, with Bel-Air concluding after four seasons. The final episodes of the dramatic take on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will be released on December 8th.

Arguably the biggest addition of the month comes on December 22nd, when Peacock is set to add all 15 seasons of beloved series Supernatural. The former CW hit has been a streaming staple on Netflix for years, but will now migrate away from that service to Peacock’s lineup.

You can check out the full list of Peacock’s December additions below.

December 1st

10 Cloverfield Lane

300

2012

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

All The Money In The World

Bad Words

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted Face The Music

Black Nativity

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Cheaper By The Dozen

A Christmas Carol

Creed

Creed II

Creed III

Die Hard

Erin Brockovich

Everest

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Gladiator

Jingle All The Way

Just Friends

Kajillionaire

The King of Kings

The Martian

Meet The Fockers

Meet The Parents

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

The Night Before

Pacific Rim

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect 2

Pixels

Pride And Prejudice

Public Enemies

Rock Of Ages

Rocky

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Tammy

Trading Places

Troy

Unaccompanied Minors

Bel-Air, Season 4 – 2 New Episodes (Peacock Original)

Confessions of Octomom, Season 1 (Lifetime)

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)

Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2025 – Finale (NBC)

December 2nd

The Death Investigator with Barbara Butcher, Season 1 – Premiere (Oxygen)

Unusual Suspects, Season 1-8 (WB)

Married To El Chapo: Emma Coronel Speaks (Oxygen)

December 3rd

93rd Annual Christmas In Rockefeller Center

In a tradition spanning over nine decades, NBC will celebrate the holiday season with the annual lighting of one of the world’s most famous trees in the heart of New York City with the beloved “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special live on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. The special will be hosted by Reba McEntire, and audiences will be treated to festive performances from an all-star lineup of musical guests.

Exatlón Estados Unidos: All-Stars, Season 10 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)

December 4th

Didi

National Heads-Up Poker Championship, Season 1

Christmas in Nashville (NBC)

December 5th

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 15 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 3 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

December 7th

Reality Hot Seat – Premiere (Peacock Original)

Don’t miss the ultimate Sunday Night Football watch party when REALITY HOT SEAT serves up touchdowns and tea live throughout the Houston Texans-Kansas City Chiefs matchup on December 7 at 8PM ET. Hosts “Boston Rob” Mariano, Heather Gay, Justin Sylvester and Kate Chastain lead the lineup – live, loud and unfiltered – to deliver a play-by-play with a reality fan’s-eye view.

December 8th

Bel-Air, Season 4 – Finale, 3 Episodes (Peacock Original)

Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Peacock’s drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Children of the Snow, Season 1 (WB)

Go On, Season 1 (NBC)

Here Come the Irish, Season 2 – Premiere (Peacock Original)

Here Come The Irish offers an in-depth look at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team, exploring their lives on and off the field. On the field, witness the intense training regimens, strategic game preparations, and the electrifying atmosphere of game days. Off the field, the series delves into the academic commitments, personal stories, and the motivation to be college football’s best. Through exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and a deep dive into the rich history of Notre Dame football, this series paints a comprehensive picture of the dedication, perseverance, and spirit that define this legendary program.

December 9th

The Croods: A New Age

Kimora: Back In The Fab Lane, Season 1 – Premiere (E!)

Password, Season 3, Episode 100 (Holiday Special) (NBC)

Renfield

December 11th

The Fabelmans

A Motown Christmas (NBC)

December 12th

Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman, Season 1 – Finale (USA)

NBC’s Year In Review Presented By Access Hollywood (NBC)

December 16th

Polite Society

December 17th

The Voice, Season 28 – Finale (NBC)

December 18th

Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular (NBC)

December 19th

Jigsaw

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (2022)

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw X

Saw: The Final Chapter

Spiral

December 22nd

Supernatural, Season 1-15 (The CW)

December 23rd

Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 – Finale (Bravo)

December 27th

The Copenhagen Test, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

This espionage thriller series follows first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Simu Liu) who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.

December 28th

Despicable Me 4

December 30th

Book Club: The Next Chapter

Kimora: Back In The Fab Lane, Season 1 – Finale (E!)