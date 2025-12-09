Peacock Just Added the Most Underrated Holiday Movie of the Last 15 Years

The month of December always brings holiday movies to the forefront of watchlists, and the Christmas season typically features a lot of the same films. Home Alone, A Christmas Story, Elf, and It’s a Wonderful Life are among those movies that get rewatched year after year. There sadly haven’t been many great Christmas movies in recent years to try and challenge for a place in that annual Christmas rewatch pantheon, but one comedy from a decade ago really should have become a much bigger deal.

The Night Before, released back in 2015, is a holiday comedy that has been far too overlooked over the last decade. Fortunately, Peacock added it to the streaming lineup on December 1st, so now it’s available alongside more popular Christmas titles like How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Maybe now, 10 years later, The Night Before can finally begin getting some more of the love it has always deserved.

For those who aren’t familiar, The Night Before is a comedy about three friends in New York City, who spend Christmas Eve searching for a legendary party. It’s a simple concept but what makes it work is the trio of actors leading the way: Seth Rogen, Anthony Mackie, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The Night Before also provides one of the rare Christmas movies geared towards adults that is actually worth investing time into. Outside of Bad Santa, there hasn’t really been much in the way of those types of films over the years.

New Movies on Peacock

The Night Before joined the Peacock lineup on December 1st, along with dozens of other popular movie titles. other newcomers include 10 Cloverfield Lane, Unaccompanied Minors, and Pacific Rim.

You can check out the full list of Peacock’s December 1st additions below!

