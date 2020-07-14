Peacock: Shrek, Cheers, and Other Titles That Won't Be on the Free Tier

Another streaming service enters the fray on Wednesday, as NBCUniversal launches its new direct-to-consumer venture, Peacock. Following the launch of Disney's Disney+ and WarnerMedia's HBO Max, seeing NBCUniversal deliver its own service shouldn't come as much of a surprise. That said, Peacock is going to be a bit different than its competition, mainly because it will have an option for those who don't want to pay a monthly subscription.

Peacock will have a free tier that includes 13,000 hours of content, which is more than half of its premium roster, that will be free to everyone. All you have to do is sit through ads. It's definitely a great deal, especially when you consider how many other streaming services you're paying for, but the free tier will be without some of the most popular titles on Peacock. For example, Shrek and the full series of Cheers will be on Peacock at launch, but they won't be available to watch unless you upgrade.

While the free version of Peacock will have quite a few movies to watch, there are others you will only be able to watch if you pay for Premium. These movies behind the paywall include Shrek, Lone Survivor, Ted, Identity Thief, Children of Men, Charlie Wilson’s War, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Frankenstein, Kicking and Screaming, Larry Crowne, and You, Me & Dupree. Newer Universal movies that arrive on Peacock at a later date, like Trolls World Tour, will likely be behind the paywall as well.

TV shows that will only be available on Pecock Premium include Two and a Half Men, Everybody Loves Raymond, George Lopez, Jeff Foxworthy Show, King of Queens, Superstore, Frasier, Cheers, House, The Affair, Yellowstone, Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Ray Donovan, Swedish Dicks, and American Ninja Warrior. The tier will also include kids series, such as DreamWorks Dragons: Riders of Berk, Care Bears, and Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot.

Another perk of the Premium Peacock tier is access to new episodes of current NBC TV shows the morning after they air on the network. When TV returns to a more normal schedule, the majority of NBC's shows will appear on Peacock. These shows include America’s Got Talent, Blindspot, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Saturday Night Live, Superstore, Law & Order: SVU, Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, New Amsterdam, Manifest, The Titan Games, Hollywood Game Night, World of Dance, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Access Hollywood, Days of Our Lives, Dateline, NBC Nightly News, and Meet the Press. This also applies to Telemundo series 100 Días Para Enamorarnos, Celia, Cennet, Enemigo Intimo, La Doña, Minuto Para Ganar, and Noticias Telemundo.

The Premium Peacock tier will cost $4.99 each month and still comes with ads. For another $5 on top of that, you can get rid of ads entirely.

