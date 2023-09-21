Everything Coming to Peacock in October 2023

With October just over a week away, Peacock is turning the attention of subscribers to what's ahead for the popular streaming service. On Thursday, NBCUniversal's streamer unveiled the full lineup of movies and shows heading to its lineup over the course of October, and there's quite a lot for folks to look forward to. The films hitting Peacock in October are highlighted by the highly anticipated Five Night at Freddy's movie that has been in development for some time. Coming from Blumhouse, Five Nights at Freddy's is set to debut on Peacock on October 27th. Five Nights at Freddy's won't be the only 2023 movie arriving on Peacock in the coming weeks. On October 1st, the critically panned and highly divisive Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will make its streaming debut on Peacock. On October 20th, DreamWorks Animation's Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken will arrive on the service. Below, you can check out the full lineup of the movies and shows hitting Peacock in October.

October 1st Back to the Future

Back to the Future II

Back to the Future III

Bridesmaids

Casper's Haunted Christmas

Clay Pigeons

Cowboys & Aliens

Death Becomes Her

The Dilemma

E.T., The Extra Terrestrial

Ender's Game

Escape Plan

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Exorcist: The Beginning

The Faculty

Hell Fest

Honey

Honey 2

Hot Fuzz

How to Train Your Dragon

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

Inside Man

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Krampus

The Mist

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Paul

Scream 4

Separation

Shaun of the Dead

Silent Hill

Split

Step Brothers

TED

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Traffic

Trainwreck

Vampire Academy

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Winchester

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey

Zombieland

October 2nd ¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1B, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Fright Krewe, Season 1, All Episodes

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Trippin' With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris, Season 1, New Episodes (E!)

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)

October 3rd Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Next Three Days

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

October 4th Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

October 5th Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)

Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

October 6th The Continental: From The World Of John Wick, Night 3 (Peacock Original)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

October 7th Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

WWE Fastlane (English and Spanish)

October 8th Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 6, New Episode (Litton)

George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2, New Episode (Litton)

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild, Season 1, New Episode (Litton)

One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)

October 9th The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)

October 10th Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LEGO: Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling, New Episode (Peacock)

Real Murderers of Atlanta, Season 2B, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)

October 11th Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)

October 12th The Black Phone, 2021

Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)

Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Superbuns, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

October 13th Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

John Carpenter's Suburban Screams, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

October 14th Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

October 15th Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 6, New Episode (Litton)

George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2, New Episode (Litton)

Mutual Of Omaha's Wild Kingdom: Protecting The Wild, Season 1, New Episode (Litton)

One Team: The Power Of Sports, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)

October 16th 47 Ronin

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

HellBoy (2019)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Rob Zombie's Halloween II

Rob Zombie's Halloween

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)

You, Me and Dupree

October 17th Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Homicide For The Holidays, Season 5, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 18th Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

October 19th Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)

Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Wolf Like Me, Season 2, All Episodes*

October 20th Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, 2023*

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

October 21st Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

October 22nd George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)

October 23rd ¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1B, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

October 24th Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Krishnas: Gurus. Karma. Murder., All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

October 25th Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

October 26th Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Home

Lil' Stompers, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock)

Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)

Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

October 27th Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Five Nights at Freddy's

L'il Stompers, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

October 28th Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

October 29th George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)

October 30th ¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1B, New Episode (Telemundo)