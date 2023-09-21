Everything Coming to Peacock in October 2023
Five Nights at Freddy's, Jurassic Park, and Back to the Future headline Peacock's October offerings.
With October just over a week away, Peacock is turning the attention of subscribers to what's ahead for the popular streaming service. On Thursday, NBCUniversal's streamer unveiled the full lineup of movies and shows heading to its lineup over the course of October, and there's quite a lot for folks to look forward to.
The films hitting Peacock in October are highlighted by the highly anticipated Five Night at Freddy's movie that has been in development for some time. Coming from Blumhouse, Five Nights at Freddy's is set to debut on Peacock on October 27th.
Five Nights at Freddy's won't be the only 2023 movie arriving on Peacock in the coming weeks. On October 1st, the critically panned and highly divisive Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will make its streaming debut on Peacock. On October 20th, DreamWorks Animation's Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken will arrive on the service.
Below, you can check out the full lineup of the movies and shows hitting Peacock in October.
October 1st
Back to the Future
Back to the Future II
Back to the Future III
Bridesmaids
Casper's Haunted Christmas
Clay Pigeons
Cowboys & Aliens
Death Becomes Her
The Dilemma
E.T., The Extra Terrestrial
Ender's Game
Escape Plan
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Exorcist: The Beginning
The Faculty
Hell Fest
Honey
Honey 2
Hot Fuzz
How to Train Your Dragon
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
Inside Man
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Krampus
The Mist
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Paul
Scream 4
Separation
Shaun of the Dead
Silent Hill
Split
Step Brothers
TED
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Traffic
Trainwreck
Vampire Academy
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Winchester
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Zombieland
October 2nd
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1B, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Fright Krewe, Season 1, All Episodes
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Trippin' With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris, Season 1, New Episodes (E!)
When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
October 3rd
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Next Three Days
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
October 4th
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
October 5th
Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)
Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
October 6th
The Continental: From The World Of John Wick, Night 3 (Peacock Original)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
October 7th
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
WWE Fastlane (English and Spanish)
October 8th
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 6, New Episode (Litton)
George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2, New Episode (Litton)
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild, Season 1, New Episode (Litton)
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)
October 9th
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
October 10th
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
LEGO: Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling, New Episode (Peacock)
Real Murderers of Atlanta, Season 2B, New Episodes (Oxygen)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
October 11th
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
October 12th
The Black Phone, 2021
Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)
Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Superbuns, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
October 13th
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
John Carpenter's Suburban Screams, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
October 15th
Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 6, New Episode (Litton)
George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2, New Episode (Litton)
Mutual Of Omaha's Wild Kingdom: Protecting The Wild, Season 1, New Episode (Litton)
One Team: The Power Of Sports, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)
October 16th
47 Ronin
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
HellBoy (2019)
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Rob Zombie's Halloween II
Rob Zombie's Halloween
When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
You, Me and Dupree
October 17th
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Homicide For The Holidays, Season 5, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
October 18th
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
October 19th
Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)
Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Wolf Like Me, Season 2, All Episodes*
October 20th
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, 2023*
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
October 23rd
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1B, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
October 24th
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Krishnas: Gurus. Karma. Murder., All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
October 25th
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
October 26th
Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Home
Lil' Stompers, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock)
Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)
Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
October 27th
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Five Nights at Freddy's
L'il Stompers, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
October 31st
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Buried in The Backyard, Season 5, New Episodes (Oxygen)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)