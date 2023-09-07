Five Nights at Freddy's Runtime Revealed

With just over a month to go until the release of Five Nights at Freddy's, the movie's runtime has been officially revealed by AMC Theaters. According to the company, Five Nights at Freddy's will have a runtime of 1 hour and 50 minutes. That's pretty well in line with the vast majority of horror movies, including several others releasing this Halloween season. That's actually the exact same runtime as The Nun II (which releases September 8th), while The Exorcist: Believer (coming October 6th) has a runtime of 1 hour and 55 minutes.

Five Nights at Freddy's Runtime Rumors

While we now know that Five Nights at Freddy's will be under two hours, rumors over the last few weeks had suggested that it would be about three hours. That's significantly shorter, but the actual length should make it a lot more palatable to casual moviegoers. With its PG-13 rating, Five Nights at Freddy's is clearly trying to court a wider audience than a lot of other horror films, and that would have been difficult with a movie of that length. The horror genre in particular doesn't have a lot of movies that long; 2022's Terrifier 2 is probably the longest horror movie given a wide release over the last few years, with a runtime of 138 minutes. That film's length was one of the most common issues brought up by critics, and it's understandable why most studios would try to avoid that.

Five Nights at Freddy's Release Date

Five Nights at Freddy's is set to release in theaters and on Peacock on October 27th. Directed by Emma Tammi, the movie stars Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt and Matthew Lillard (Scream) as antagonist William Afton. The movie will also star Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Kat Conner Sterling, and Mary Stuart Masterson. FNAF series creator Scott Cawthon co-wrote the screenplay for the movie, and had something resembling final cut. As such, fans of the series should expect an adaptation that's fairly faithful to the lore of the video games that inspired it.

From everything shown thus far, the plot of Five Nights at Freddy's seems to be fairly close to the first game in the series. The start of the film sees Mike Schmidt taking a security job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, a restaurant clearly inspired by chains like Chuck E. Cheese. However, Mike quickly discovers that the animatronics are not what they seem. Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy come to life late at night, attempting to kill anyone in the building. In the trailer, we see that the animatronics are actaully after Mike's younger sister Abby, as they want to "make her like them."

Do you plan on checking out Five Nights at Freddy's? What do you think of this runtime? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!