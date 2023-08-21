Another Peanuts movie is on the table. Craig Schulz, the son of Charles Schulz, says that Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the gang could return to the big screen more than eight years after 2015's The Peanuts Movie. In an interview for the new Apple TV+ special Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie — the 50th special based on the beloved comic strip — the franchise executive producer reveals that "nothing is off the table" theatrically.

"We're always exploring different ideas and different things in this co-view series that we've done, which touched upon the environment, the love for teachers, Mother's Day, and how it interacts with enough people. All those subjects are just really fun, and as you know, the Peanuts universe is sort of endless," Schulz told Screen Rant. "There are so many great characters to work with, there's so many great themes to work with that we explore everything, and I don't know that a movie is off the table. I would like to see one come back, but keep your fingers crossed, we will see."

Schulz produced and co-wrote the CG-animated feature produced by 20th Century Fox's since-shuttered Blue Sky Studios (Rio, the Ice Age movies). Released in November 2015, The Peanuts Movie was well-received among critics and grossed $246 million at the worldwide box office.

Since 2021, Apple TV+ has produced a series of Snoopy Presents animated specials, including For Auld Lang Syne, To Mom (and Dad) With Love, Lucy's School, and the upcoming Welcome Home, Franklin. Raymond S. Persi, who directed One-of-a-Kind Marcie, had this to say when ComicBook asked if another feature-length Peanuts movie could come to Apple TV+:

"Well, Craig proved that you can make a really great feature with these characters. I think these particular stories work well in this [short] form. It being streaming, we weren't really given a limit to how long or short they could be, and they all ended up being about this length. It felt like, for these stories, it just fit," Persi told ComicBook's Patrick Cavanaugh. "I think when you do features, what's great is you can layer in a few different stories that can come together in this bigger way. Just in general, I've had so much fun working with these characters."

Persi continued, "Gosh, it's been like three and a half years or so, it's weird. I've worked in animation for years and, for me, one of the magic things is, I don't care how much you're drawing it, you're in the weeds about a character's finger moving this way or that way. When it's done, the characters are real and alive to me. So these are little friends that I'd love to work with more and more."

Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie is now streaming on Apple TV+; The Peanuts Movie is available to stream on Disney+.