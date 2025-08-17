Pedro Pascal’s Mister Fantastic Meets His Pre-MCU Variants in Brilliant Fantastic Four Art

After Pedro Pascal’s debut as Reed Richards’ Mister Fantastic in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, new fan art has teamed him up with his Marvel Cinematic Universe variants. First Steps took us to Earth 828 to introduce a new iteration of Marvel’s First Family, with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn bringing Marvel Comics’ most iconic superhero team to life in the MCU. This version of the Fantastic Four is the fifth to grace our screens, and the Multiverse Saga creates the opportunity for previous iterations to return.

Pedro Pascal has already been confirmed to be returning in 2026’s multiverse-focused Avengers: Doomsday, which also marks the return of several classic Marvel stars. This could include past iterations of Mister Fantastic, and this team-up has been imagined in striking new fan art shared by @clements.ink on Instagram. This art brings together Alex Hyde-White, Ioan Gruffudd, Miles Teller, John Krasinski, and Pedro Pascal as all previous versions of Reed Richards’ Mister Fantastic, setting the stage for these five stars to join forces in the MCU’s Phase 6.

Alex Hyde-White was the first actor to portray Mister Fantastic in live-action, debuting in the unreleased The Fantastic Four movie from 1994. Hyde-White most recently made a cameo appearance alongside his The Fantastic Four co-stars – Rebecca Staab, Jay Underwood, and Michael Bailey Smith – in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, paying homage to their widely unseen adventure as Marvel’s First Family. It wasn’t until 2005 when Ioan Gruffudd appeared as Mister Fantastic in Tim Story’s Fantastic Four, a role which he reprised in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Eight years after Story’s 2007 sequel, Josh Trank and 20th Century Fox attempted a reboot of Fantastic Four in 2015, which took inspiration from the Ultimate Universe version of Reed Richards in Marvel Comics. This iteration was portrayed by Miles Teller, who encapsulated some of Richards’ darker elements, but was wasted in a poorly-written narrative. After the Fantastic Four fell back into Marvel Studios’ hands in 2019, John Krasinski made an appearance as Reed Richards from Earth 838 in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where he was a member of the Illuminati superhero team.

Krasinski had been a popular fan-cast for Mister Fantastic prior to his appearance in Multiverse of Madness, but his debut didn’t go down so well among MCU audiences. This spurred Marvel Studios to search for a new Reed Richards for the MCU’s official The Fantastic Four: First Steps reboot, but it would be great to see these past iterations return to redeem some of their more disappointing qualities and bid a fond farewell to them. Pedro Pascal is the MCU’s permanent Mister Fantastic, so he’ll get the chance to develop his Reed Richards more than any previous incarnation.

