All 5 MCU Projects Set Up By Fantastic Four: First Steps

Some of the most exciting upcoming projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been perfectly set up in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Phase 6 has finally kicked off with the release of First Steps in July 2025, and Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach have finally brought Marvel’s First Family to life in the MCU. This iteration of the Fantastic Four, originating on Earth 828, are more vibrant, comic-accurate, and family-focused than previous live-action adaptations, setting up an exciting new future for the MCU and the team itself.

Marvel Studios has recently seen a huge shift behind the scenes, as more of a focus is now being put on quality over quantity. This has been evident in recent projects, including Deadpool & Wolverine, Agatha All Along, Thunderbolts*, and Ironheart, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps continues this uptick. This poses good news for the MCU’s upcoming projects, some of which were perfectly set up thanks to the Fantastic Four’s adventure in First Steps and the movie’s surprising ending – including The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ shocking and dramatic mid-credits scene.

BE WARNED: This article contains major spoilers for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

5) Avengers: Doomsday (2026)

Currently, only two MCU movies have been confirmed to be releasing in 2026, and one of these is Avengers: Doomsday. Directed by MCU veterans the Russo brothers, Doomsday will mark the return of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Victor Von Doom, following his official debut in the mid-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It was an incredible shock to see Doctor Doom appear in the Baxter Building at the end of First Steps, where he interacts with the now-four-year-old Franklin Richards four years after the titular team’s battle against Galactus (Ralph Ineson).

Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four have a rich history with each other in Marvel Comics, as Doom and Reed Richards are lifelong archenemies. The Doctor Doom in First Steps was, in fact, played by Downey Jr., who originated on Earth 828, proving that this alternate reality will be hugely important to Doomsday’s story. Scheduled to premiere on December 18, 2026, Avengers: Doomsday will pit introduce the Fantastic Four to some of the MCU’s other most iconic heroes, all coming together to battle Doctor Doom, so it’s very exciting to think where this story could go next.

4) Avengers: Secret Wars (2027)

Releasing a year after Avengers: Doomsday on December 17, 2027, Avengers: Secret Wars will mark the culmination of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga and the final stand of the MCU’s heroes against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. Doom’s appearance in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the establishment of the Fantastic Four and their incredible powers set the stage for Secret Wars’ biggest battle. Most notably, in Marvel Comics’ 2015 Secret Wars event, it’s a fight between Mister Fantastic and Doctor Doom that ends the latter’s reign, so it would be great to see this also play out in live-action.

3) Silver Surfer Special Presentation (TBC)

Although this project is little more than a rumor right now, following her successful debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it would be brilliant to see Shalla-Bal’s Silver Surfer headline her own MCU Special Presentation. Julia Garner delivered a stellar performance as the herald of Galactus in First Steps, and the movie even gave us a brief glimpse at her origins on Zenn-La. This deserves more examination, however, so a Special Presentation could explore Shalla-Bal’s relationship to her daughter, Galactus’ attack on her world, and her time working for the planet-eater, leading up to her sacrifice in First Steps.

2) X-Men (TBC)

While it perhaps wasn’t directly set up in First Steps, the Phase 6 movie might have introduced the first character set to appear in Marvel Studios’ upcoming X-Men reboot. In Marvel Comics, Franklin Richards is an Omega-level mutant and one of the universe’s most powerful characters, so it would make sense for the son of Reed Richards (Pascal) and Sue Storm (Kirby) to appear in an X-Men reboot. This reboot is being written by Michael Lesslie and directed by Thunderbolts*’ Jake Schreier, and First Steps might have just debuted yet another formidable mutant who could join a future X-Men team.

1) The Fantastic Four 2 (TBC)

A direct sequel to The Fantastic Four: First Steps hasn’t yet been officially announced to be in development by Marvel Studios. However, back in June, Variety suggested that a follow-up movie focused on Marvel’s First Family could fill an empty 2028 release slot. Pascal, Kirby, Quinn, and Moss-Bachrach have all been confirmed to return in Avengers: Doomsday, and are expected to also appear in Secret Wars, which will establish a new singular timeline for the MCU. In this reset continuity, there’s no doubt sequels to The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be produced, positioning the titular team at the center of the MCU.