Penn Badgley Transforms Into Mr. Fantastic for MCU Fantastic Four Fan Art

Marvel Studios may be busy focusing on Phase 5 after their struggle to get Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania off the ground, but they still have a lot to look forward to. One of their biggest films in development has to be their Fantastic Four movie, which will feature Marvel's first family. One fan seems to think that You star Penn Badgley could play Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic despite reports and has created fan art showing how the actor could portray that. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Spdrmnkyxxiiii created a concept that shows how Badgley could look as Mr. Fantastic. In the fan art, we see the You star get the classic Mr. Fantastic look while maintaining his creepy looks from his Netflix series. While we don't know who exactly will play the character for Marvel Studios, this is still a great idea.

You can check out the fan art below.

