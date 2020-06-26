Percy Jackson Fans Celebrate Logan Lerman For Being Wholesome

Percy Jackson fans are celebrating Logan Lerman for being unproblematic. Twitter lit up with messages in support of the actor on Thursday night. Weirdly enough, it had nothing to do with the Reboot of the Percy Jackson series on Disney+. Instead, it was just people showing appreciation for Lerman on a random weeknight. Recently, fans had been campaigning for the star to get a role in the Reboot as Poseidon. Well, those murmurs made their way to the actor, and he had the chance to talk about the prospect of being a part of Percy Jackson again with Entertainment Tonight. Rick Riordan and company are still hard at work on the script, but the door is still open for Lerman to appear again. The fans want it, and fandoms can hold incredible sway. However, the actor is just willing to see how it all plays out for now.

“Honestly, I’m amazed by it and I’m flattered that people still talk about the Percy Jackson series,” Lerman began. “Yeah, I saw that. Of course, I read the stuff. I’m stuck at home with my phone, so, of course I read it.” When asked about the role of Poseidon, he continued, “Yeah, potentially, it just depends. It’s early right now you know. It usually starts with an announcement like this for a big project. So, they announced the development of this show. I wonder when they will be ready to make it. They’ve got to approve scripts, budget it, and cast it. Do this whole thing. So, it could be a ways away for them, you know. I’m curious if there would be a role that would be interesting for me or something like that. I’d definitely consider it.”

Logan Lerman will always be that boy 💕 pic.twitter.com/bGrN1maDAv — Guy Crave (@guycrave1) June 22, 2020

When the reboot got announced formally, the author shared a message with all the fans. This new version of the story will be a departure of sorts when compared to the theatrical version, but Disney+ might allow for more flexibility.

"For the past decade, you've worked hard to champion a faithful on-screen adaptation of Percy Jackson's world. Some of you have even suggested it would be a great series for Disney+. We couldn't agree more! We can't say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one. Rest assured that Becky and I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show. There will be much more news in the future, but for now, we have a lot of work to do! Buckle up, demigods. It's going to be a fantastic exciting ride!"

