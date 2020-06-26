Percy Jackson Fans Celebrate Logan Lerman For Being Wholesome
Percy Jackson fans are celebrating Logan Lerman for being unproblematic. Twitter lit up with messages in support of the actor on Thursday night. Weirdly enough, it had nothing to do with the Reboot of the Percy Jackson series on Disney+. Instead, it was just people showing appreciation for Lerman on a random weeknight. Recently, fans had been campaigning for the star to get a role in the Reboot as Poseidon. Well, those murmurs made their way to the actor, and he had the chance to talk about the prospect of being a part of Percy Jackson again with Entertainment Tonight. Rick Riordan and company are still hard at work on the script, but the door is still open for Lerman to appear again. The fans want it, and fandoms can hold incredible sway. However, the actor is just willing to see how it all plays out for now.
“Honestly, I’m amazed by it and I’m flattered that people still talk about the Percy Jackson series,” Lerman began. “Yeah, I saw that. Of course, I read the stuff. I’m stuck at home with my phone, so, of course I read it.” When asked about the role of Poseidon, he continued, “Yeah, potentially, it just depends. It’s early right now you know. It usually starts with an announcement like this for a big project. So, they announced the development of this show. I wonder when they will be ready to make it. They’ve got to approve scripts, budget it, and cast it. Do this whole thing. So, it could be a ways away for them, you know. I’m curious if there would be a role that would be interesting for me or something like that. I’d definitely consider it.”
Logan Lerman will always be that boy 💕 pic.twitter.com/bGrN1maDAv— Guy Crave (@guycrave1) June 22, 2020
When the reboot got announced formally, the author shared a message with all the fans. This new version of the story will be a departure of sorts when compared to the theatrical version, but Disney+ might allow for more flexibility.
"For the past decade, you've worked hard to champion a faithful on-screen adaptation of Percy Jackson's world. Some of you have even suggested it would be a great series for Disney+. We couldn't agree more! We can't say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one. Rest assured that Becky and I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show. There will be much more news in the future, but for now, we have a lot of work to do! Buckle up, demigods. It's going to be a fantastic exciting ride!"
Do you think Lerman will end up as Poseidon in the Reboot? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best reactions down below:
WHEW
prevnext
saw logan lerman trending and was nervous that he was gonna somehow get cancelled but it's just a bunch of people tweeting about how great he is pic.twitter.com/wemFofubkw— lint (@lint2006) June 25, 2020
The evidence
prevnext
logan lerman actor of the century i think pic.twitter.com/MJr16p3PZV— h (@prfcticn) June 25, 2020
Fancam
prevnext
logan lerman with enchanted as bg music i won thank u gods of olympus 😩✊ pic.twitter.com/iVpFHV1n6G— 💀 (@adlerhidalghost) June 20, 2020
Comedy
prevnext
society if logan lerman had been cast as the lead in baby driver pic.twitter.com/xiRslK6J6O— small potatoes (@coldlacroix) June 20, 2020
Simple asks
prevnext
need any type of movie w/ logan lerman and dylan o'brien playing brothers pls and thank u pic.twitter.com/FV5HJZru7g— ️milenka (@PIMENDESTEL) June 26, 2020
Scary moment
prevnext
LOGAN LERMAN WAS TRENDING AND Y'ALL HAD ME SCARED. phew, thank god its to appreciate him and his amazingness. pic.twitter.com/AcgnitqVmp— alex✿ 𝕃𝕖𝕟𝕒 & 𝕊𝕔𝕪𝕝𝕝𝕒 𝕃𝕠𝕧𝕖 𝔹𝕠𝕥|blm| (@pastelhickson) June 25, 2020
Hyserical stuff
prevnext
society if logan lerman had timothee chalamet’s career pic.twitter.com/uPU5Iofa7q— 🥒 (@jacktwst) June 25, 2020
Don't feel bad
prevnext
can't help but feel that we all let mister logan lerman down— 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐞. (@lovekerouac) June 26, 2020
Real service
prevnext
thank you twitter for showing me that logan lerman only got hotter oh wow— soph🤠🍒🍄🌈 (@hex9irl) June 26, 2020
Maybe so
prev
LOGAN LERMAN WALKED TO TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET COULD RUN pic.twitter.com/BTM9tvtCj9— ⍟ Macie//MCU/Queen/NHL (@maciemarv11) June 26, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.