Percy Jackson Star Logan Lerman Speaks Out on Disney+ Reboot, Possibility of Playing Poseidon

Percy Jackson star Logan Lerman speaks out on the Disney+ Reboot and the possibility of playing Poseidon in the upcoming project. When Rick Riordan spoke about the Disney+ property on Twitter, the star of the film adaptation immediately hoped that the fans would get the accurate portrayal that they had been asking for. Since the announcement, the fanbase has been adamant about showing support to the actor who held the role first. Eventually, this morphed into a fan campaign to get Lerman to appear as Poseidon in the new version. He sat down to talk to Entertainment Tonight about it. Needless to say, he’s touched by all the attention and would love nothing more than to revisit this world.

“Honestly, I’m amazed by it and I’m flattered that people still talk about the Percy Jackson series,” Lerman began. “Yeah, I saw that. Of course, I read the stuff. I’m stuck at home with my phone, so, of course I read it.” When asked about the role of Poseidon, he continued, “Yeah, potentially, it just depends. It’s early right now you know. It usually starts with an announcement like this for a big project. So, they announced the development of this show. I wonder when they will be ready to make it. They’ve got to approve scripts, budget it, and cast it. Do this whole thing. So, it could be a ways away for them, you know. I’m curious if there would be a role that would be interesting for me or something like that. I’d definitely consider it.”

On Twitter, the author shared this message about being excited to bring back Percy Jackson. The fans were understandably psyched for a new chapter.

"For the past decade, you've worked hard to champion a faithful on-screen adaptation of Percy Jackson's world. Some of you have even suggested it would be a great series for Disney+. We couldn't agree more! We can't say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one. Rest assured that Becky and I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show. There will be much more news in the future, but for now, we have a lot of work to do! Buckle up, demigods. It's going to be a fantastic exciting ride!"

