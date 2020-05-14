Original Percy Jackson Star Hopes Books "Get the Adaptation They Deserve" With Disney+ Series

✖

The original star of the Percy Jackson series hopes the books get the adaptation they deserve with the new Disney+ series. Logan Lerman is beloved by the Percy Jackson fanbase for his turn as the titular character in the first movies. Now, that the series has been acknowledged as a Disney+ property, he thinks the writing is on the wall for his time as the YA hero. Well, on that account he’s probably right, and to be fair he did an adequate job with the source material in those films. The problem is, time kept moving even though he’s still the most recognizable face associated with the property. So, it would only make sense to find a younger actor to portray the hero in this new adventure. If that weren’t enough, it sounds like The Lightning Thief is probably first up for the new iteration as well.

Rick Riordan went to Twitter earlier today to spread the news about the new television adaptation. The author even gently nudged that the series could go for five seasons and adapt the original books in each separate installment. But, so much is still up in the air because of this stage of development. There’s no other creative team members announced, or a timeframe, but Percy Jackson fans have been waiting on this moment for a while.

Excited to see this! Hope it gets the adaptation the books deserve. Congrats @rickriordan https://t.co/ReE6EjJICV — Logan Lerman (@LoganLerman) May 14, 2020

"For the past decade, you've worked hard to champion a faithful on-screen adaptation of Percy Jackson's world. Some of you have even suggested it would be a great series for Disney+. We couldn't agree more! We can't say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one. Rest assured that Becky and I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show. There will be much more news in the future, but for now, we have a lot of work to do! Buckle up, demigods. It's going to be a fantastic exciting ride!"

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief was adapted into those original movies that found an audience, but were critiqued by the novel’s biggest fans for diverging from the books. Well, now there is a chance to start over fresh. Disney made all of this a great deal easier and that’s mostly thanks to their purchase of 20th Century Fox. The company was the sole publisher of the books through their Hyperion label, but passed on the film rights before the potential of this thing became clear to everyone watching. But, now they have the chance to do it their way. It will be interesting to see where it all heads from here.

