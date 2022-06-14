Dakota Johnson's Persuasion Trailer Released by Netflix

✖

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming film Persuasion, based on the Jane Austen novel of the same name. Before joining Sony's Spider-Verse as Marvel's Madame Web, Dakota Johnson leads this Persuasion adaptation as Anne Elliot, described in Netflix's synopsis as "an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities" who is "living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy." In the film, "When Frederick Wentworth — the dashing one she let get away — crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances."

Johnson plays Anne Elliot opposite Cosmo Jarvis as Frederick Wentworth. The film also stars Henry Golding as Mr. Elliot, Richard E. Grant as Sir Walter Elliot, Nikki Amuka-Bird as Lady Russell, and Mia McKenna-Bruce as Mary Musgrove, with Suki Waterhouse, Ben Bailey, Izuka Hoyle, Nia Towle, Edward Bluemel, Lydia Rose Bewley, and Yolanda Kettle.

Carrie Cracknell directed Persuasion from a screenplay by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow. First announced in April 2021, principal photography began one month later in May 2021. The film releases on Netflix on July 15th.

Austen published Persuasion in 1817 to a positive critical reception. The novel's reputation has grown in the years since. It has previously been adapted on multiple occasions, including four different made-for-television movies and two television miniseries. Netflix's version is the story's first feature film treatment.

Austen adaptations have been popular as of late. The 2020 film Emma earned two Academy Award nominations among several others. Hulu recently released Fire Island, a modern, gay romantic comedy based on Pride & Prejudice. Even Austen's unfinished Sanditon has become a multi-season television series.

Johnson is best known for playing the lead role in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy. She previously confirmed rumors that she'll play Madame Web in Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spinoff. She did not confirm which version of the character she'll be playing: Cassandra Webb, the original, or Julia Carpenter, the former Spider-Woman.

"The most important thing is that each of these movies can stand on their own," producer Amy Pascal said in a 2019 Screen Rant interview about the studio's expanding slate of Spider-Man movies. "So I think the first thing for us to think about is: Venom has to stand on its own, [Spider-Man] has to stand on its own, Spider-Verse has to stand on its own. They all have to be great movies themselves. And then the possibilities are endless."