Sony’s Spider-Man Spinoffs Will Stand on Their Own Away from MCU, Says Far From Home Producer

Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters will continue to stand separate from the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe, says Spider-Man: Far From Home producer Amy Pascal.

"The most important thing is that each of these movies can stand on their own," Pascal told Screen Rant when asked if Sony-produced spinoffs Morbius and Kraven the Hunter will exist in separate continuities or exhibit ties to Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

"So I think the first thing for us to think about is: Venom has to stand on its own, Far From Home has to stand on its own, [Spider-Man: Into the] Spider-Verse has to stand on its own. They all have to be great movies themselves. And then the possibilities are endless."

Pascal is not involved with the Jared Leto-led Morbius, but said that project looks "really great." Kraven, starring one of Spidey's most recurring comic book foes, is being developed by The Equalizer scribe Richard Wenk and will borrow inspiration from famed comic book storyline Kraven's Last Hunt.

Also in development is the long-gestating Silver & Black, a planned spinoff teaming Silver Sable and the Black Cat, two of Spider-Man's sometime allies, sometime foes.

"Well, that's the thing about the Spidey universe. There are so many characters; we haven't even scratched the surface of it," Pascal said. "I'm always getting calls from [former Amazing Spider-Man writer] Dan Slott saying, 'But you haven't done this one yet! You haven't done that one yet!'"

Because both the animated Spider-Verse and Far From Home delve into the concept of the Multiverse, Pascal is interested in potentially exploring a crossover between Holland's MCU-set Spidey and former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

"There are [possibilities]. Everything is possible," Pascal told Badtaste.it when asked if such a team-up was possible. "It would be very interesting."

The Multiverse also makes possible a crossover between Holland's Spider-Man and Tom Hardy's Venom, a meeting Sony is rumored to "desperately" want in the Marvel Studios-produced Spider-Man 3.

"In this sense the multiverse is a winning idea, because it opens up endless possibilities," Pascal said. "We can literally do everything."

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has since said a Spider-Man/Venom crossover is "likely" and dependent upon Sony.

Venom, Kraven, Morbius, Silver Sable and Black Cat are just a handful of an estimated 900 Marvel Comics characters whose screen rights are held at Sony Pictures.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.