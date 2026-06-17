7 Best Steven Spielberg Films, Ranked

Steven Spielberg is one of the most beloved filmmakers of all time, and here are the director’s seven best films, ranked. Spielberg is a legendary director and writer who has been behind all kinds of beloved franchises, such as Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, E.T., and more. While he has executive-produced iconic movies such as Back to the Future, Gremlins, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and more, his directorial efforts are where he truly shines. While there were a lot of great films not included on this list, these seven set a high bar.

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In 1964, a 17-year-old Spielberg directed Firelight, his first feature film. Now in 2026, his most recent film, Disclosure Day, has hit theaters, showing that the filmmaking icon is still directing critically-acclaimed hits over 60 years later. Alien movies have been a hallmark of Spielberg’s filmography for the majority of that time, meaning that Disclosure Day has caused fans to look back at all of Spielberg’s movies, such as these seven.

7) The Fabelmans

Through the late 2010s, Spielberg had a bit of a rough patch, with films like The BFG, The Post, and Ready Player One being considered a step down from his previous efforts. However, Spielberg proved that he still had it in 2022 when he released The Fabelmans. Arguably Spielberg’s most personal work, The Fabelmans tells the story of a young aspiring filmmaker who attempts to make movies and find himself while dealing with his troubled home life. The semi-autobiographical film may be more grounded than Spielberg’s other works, but it is still just as magical.

6) Close Encounters of the Third Kind

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1977’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind is one of the cornerstones of Spielberg’s filmography, with it being the first of many of Spielberg’s alien movies. The movie follows a man who becomes convinced that he has spotted a UFO, leading him to work with a band of like-minded alien hunters to prove that he isn’t crazy. Close Encounters is the definitive UFO movie, with it inspiring countless successors. The movie’s music is arguably its best aspect, but its cinematography, characters, and writing all come together to make a truly out-of-this-world experience.

5) E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

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1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial may have started out as a Close Encounters sequel, but what it eventually turned into was even better than its predecessor. E.T. follows a young boy who befriends a stranded alien, attracting the eyes of the government. As one of Spielberg’s most iconic films, no list of his best movies would be complete without E.T. The film’s uniquely dark cinematography and incredible score by John Williams make it a magical experience. Plus, Henry Thomas gives one of the best child performances in the history of cinema, acting as a testament to Spielberg’s direction.

4) Jaws

1975’s Jaws has one of the most memorable scores of all time, but that is far from the only thing that there is to love about the shark horror movie. The world of Amity Island is rich, with each character and decoration adding an incredible amount of texture to the film. The film is absolutely terrifying, but once the main cast gets on the boat in the second half, Jaws becomes a thrilling adventure on the high seas. A tonal switch like this is always difficult to pull off, so it’s impressive how well Spielberg handled it so early in his career.

3) Schindler’s List

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1993’s Schindler’s List was definitely a tonal swing from Spielberg, especially considering that it came out only a few months after Jurassic Park. However, this only makes the film more impressive. Spielberg’s harrowing depiction of the Holocaust is one of the best ever put to film, and while it is a difficult watch, it is hard to deny that the movie is incredible. The Best Picture-winning film has incredible cinematography, performances, music, and editing, and contains themes that are still being discussed to this day.

2) Raiders of the Lost Ark

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1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark kicked off the Indiana Jones franchise, and after four sequels, none of them have surpassed the original. The thrilling throwback to adventure serials was a combined effort of Spielberg and George Lucas, making for an absolutely fantastic film. Indy is one of the coolest characters ever put to screen, and basically every action scene in the movie is iconic. Raiders has one of the best opening sequences ever, kicking things off with a bang. Luckily, the rest of the movie is just as incredible.

1) Jurassic Park

1993’s Jurassic Park is one of the most iconic movies of all time, and that’s mostly because it is Spielberg’s best film. The film is Spielberg’s biggest and most ambitious movie ever, with it featuring groundbreaking special effects unlike anything else that was coming out at the time. Jurassic Park‘s story perfectly matches its concept with a compelling theme, making the narrative a rich experience that the sequels didn’t manage to recapture. The film is full of iconic lines, beloved characters, and manages to perfectly oscillate from the dinosaurs seeming magical to horrifying.