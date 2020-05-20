Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe Sneak Peek Released

✖

Disney+ subscribers have a lot to look forward to later this year, and one of those projects is the new Phineas and Ferb movie. Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe will be the second movie starring the fan-favorite animated duo, and it is set to hit later this summer, though you don't have to wait until summer to get your first look at it. Disney celebrated streaming day with a first look at the anticipated film, and as you can see in the images below, the gang's all here for another crazy adventure. You can check out the first look below.

*shouts in Candace* LOOK! Enjoy this sneak peek of Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, an Original Movie coming Summer 2020 to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyBundle"

Candace Against the Universe brings back creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff Marsh as executive producers, and the film is set to bring back much of the cast from the show, including Ashley Tisdale (Candace Flynn), Vincent Martella (Phineas Flynn), Caroline Rhea (Linda), Dee Bradley Baker (Perry the Platypus), Alyson Stoner (Isabella), Maulik Pancholy (Baljeet), Bobby Gaylor (Buford), Olivia Olson (Vanessa), Tyler Mann (Carl), and Povenmire and Marsh of course, who will reprise their roles as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram.

*shouts in Candace* LOOK!

Enjoy this sneak peek of Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, an Original Movie coming Summer 2020 to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyBundle pic.twitter.com/n9APYZfpIJ — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 20, 2020

The movie will feature a new Ferb however, with the role being played by David Errigo Jr.

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe will have Phineas and Ferb traveling the cosmos as they search for Candace, who has been abducted by aliens. They'll soon learn though that she might not want to leave since she's discovered a utopia that doesn't have any little brothers to deal with.

Now, the Summer might seem a little ways off, but you can pass the time by checking out the original series, which is now available in its entirety on Disney+. For those unfamiliar with the show, you can check out the official description below.

"Phones and Ferb take on ambitious projects in order to have the best summer vacation possible. Meanwhile, Dr. Doofenshmirtz attempts to take over the Tai-State area, and Perry, a secret agent, must foil his plans."

Are you excited for the new movie? Let us know in the comments.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.