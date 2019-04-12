New ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Movie Confirmed for Disney+

If you didn’t hear already, Disney+ is about to be the most popular streaming service on the market. It’s already established itself as a force in the entertainment industry and it’s still six months away from launching. Thursday’s presentation revealed a Netflix-slaying $6.99 per month price tag, and a slate of original content that fans can’t wait to see. There will be TV shows set in the Marvel Universe (with MCU budgets and effects), live-action Star Wars content, brand new Disney feature films, and even continuations of some of the most beloved cartoons to ever air on Disney Channel.

After airing 130 episodes over the course of several years, Phineas and Ferb has been remembered fondly by the kids who grew up watching it. Well, when Disney+ launches later this fall, the story of Phineas and Ferb will finally continue with an original movie, airing exclusively on the new streaming service.

It was announced during the presentation on Thursday that the service will release Phineas and Ferb: Candace Against the Universe. The film sees the trio of main characters on a journey to rescue Phineas’ sister Candace. Outside of that brief description, not much else is known about the plot. However, given that the projects from Marvel and Pixar are bringing back their voice original talent for new projects, it’s likely that Ashley Tisdale, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Vincent Martella, and the rest of the cast will return for the movie.

In addition to the new film, Disney+ will be the streaming home for every single episode of the Phineas and Ferb series. The same goes for all of the shows that have aired on Disney Channel over the years, as well as the popular roster of Disney Channel Original Movies.

The Disney+ roster will contain almost everything owned by the House of Mouse, which is a major selling point for fans around the world. We may still have a few months to go before the November 12th launch date, but everyone is already excited about what’s in store.

Are you looking forward to a new Phineas and Ferb adventure? Let us know in the comments!

