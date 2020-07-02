Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe Gets A Disney+ Premiere Date

✖

Disney+ subscribers can now mark their calendars for the next bit Phineas and Ferb adventure, as Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe now has an official release date. The animated film will hit the Disney+ streaming service on August 28th (via Variety), so the wait won't be too much longer for fans of the series. Even better is that Disney will be airing all episodes of the original show on Disney XD starting on Tuesday, August 25th, which will lead directly into the premiere of the new film. Of course, you can also check out all of the episodes and the Disney Channel movie Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension right now on Disney+, so you don't even need to wait for August 25th.

Candace Against the Universe brings back creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff Marsh as executive producers, and the film is set to bring back much of the cast from the show, including Ashley Tisdale (Candace Flynn), Vincent Martella (Phineas Flynn), Caroline Rhea (Linda), Dee Bradley Baker (Perry the Platypus), Alyson Stoner (Isabella), Maulik Pancholy (Baljeet), Bobby Gaylor (Buford), Olivia Olson (Vanessa), Tyler Mann (Carl), and Povenmire and Marsh of course, who will reprise their roles as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram. The movie will feature a new Ferb however, with the role being played by David Errigo Jr.

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe will have Phineas and Ferb traveling the cosmos as they search for Candace, who has been abducted by aliens. They'll soon learn though that she might not want to leave since she's discovered a utopia that doesn't have any little brothers to deal with.

Much of the cast will also be participating in a panel during Comic-Con@Home, and we imagine the cast and crew will share some sneak peeks at the upcoming film and perhaps even tease some other projects in the Phineas and Ferb universe, but we'll just have to wait and see. For those unfamiliar with the original series, you can find the official description below.

"Phineas and Ferb take on ambitious projects in order to have the best summer vacation possible. Meanwhile, Dr. Doofenshmirtz attempts to take over the Tai-State area, and Perry, a secret agent, must foil his plans."

Are you excited for Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe? Let us know in the comments or feel free to talk all things Disney with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

