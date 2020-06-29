Phineas and Ferb The Movie Disney+ Teaser Released

✖

Disney+ released a new promo this afternoon highlighting the gamut of programming coming to the streaming service throughout the summer. Among the footage shown in the brief video was the first official look at the new Phineas and Ferb movie. The project marks the second television movie of the series and the first continuation of the series since the 2015 special "O.W.C.A. Files." Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe will be released exclusively on Disney+ sometime this summer, no official date was given but for the time being you can find the official footage from the movie below!

Given the extended life of the Phineas and Ferb franchise, the creators of the series are well aware that they need to craft something that can appeal to newcomers and to fans of the animated series that have grown up with it.

"It's a tightrope walk when you have a whole generation of [fans] that you know are going to tune into this, and you want to give them stuff, but you also want to give the new people something that they can they can digest," co-creator Dan Povenmire told EW. "But we just wanted to make sure that the people who grew up with Phineas and Ferb would love the movie. We're hoping that this show gets watched in college dorm rooms all over the country."

The official description for the movie reads: "Phineas & Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe will pick up five years after summer ended and will follow Phineas and Ferb travel across the galaxy to rescue their sister Candace, who has been abducted by aliens and has found utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers."

Candace Against the Universe brings back Povenmire and his co-creator Jeff Marsh as executive producers, and the film is set to bring back much of the cast from the show, including Ashley Tisdale (Candace Flynn), Vincent Martella (Phineas Flynn), Caroline Rhea (Linda), Dee Bradley Baker (Perry the Platypus), Alyson Stoner (Isabella), Maulik Pancholy (Baljeet), Bobby Gaylor (Buford), Olivia Olson (Vanessa), Tyler Mann (Carl), and Povenmire and Marsh of course, who will reprise their roles as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram. The movie will feature a new Ferb however, with the role being played by David Errigo Jr.

