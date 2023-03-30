Daisy Jones & The Six Author's Newest Novel Is Getting Adapted

Another novel from Daisy Jones & The Six author Taylor Jenkins Reid is getting adapted. On Thursday, reports revealed that Luckiest Girl Alive and Cha Cha Real Smooth studio Picturestart has acquired the rights to Carrie Soto Is Back, a 2022 novel from Reid. It is unclear at this point if the adaptation of Carrie Soto Is Back will be a movie or television series. This is the latest project from Reid to become a reality, following Daisy Jones & The Six, which premiered on Prime Video and quickly became a success earlier this spring. A film adaptation of her 2017 novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is also in the works at Netflix. Reid also co-wrote the script for My Ex-Friend's Wedding, a new comedy starring Ariana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried, and Chloe Fineman that just landed at Sony Pictures.

In Carrie Soto Is Back, Carrie Soto is a top tennis player whose determination to win at all costs has left her not winning any popularity contests. By the time she hangs up her racquet and retires, she is regarded as the best player the world has ever seen. Six years later, her world record might be taken from her by a brutal, stunning player named Nicki Chan. So at the tennis-ancient age of 37, Carrie makes the monumental decision to come out of retirement and be coached by her father for one last year, during which she hopes to reclaim her record. Tagging along to add to the complications in her life is her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

What is Daisy Jones & The Six about?

In Daisy Jones & The Six, in 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers – Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) – the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers. The series also stars Suki Waterhouse as Karen, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie, Sebastian Chacon, as Warren, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with Timothy Olyphant guest-starring as Rod Reyes.

h/t: Deadline