Sony Lands New Ariana DeBose and Amanda Seyfried Movie From Daisy Jones and the Six Author

Sony has landed a new comedy that is star-studded in front of and behind the camera. Late last week, it was announced that Sony has won the global rights to My Ex-Friend's Wedding, after a competitive bidding situation. My Ex-Friend's Wedding will star Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, Kraven the Hunter), Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout, Mamma Mia!), Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live, Babylon), and Megan Stalter (Hacks). The film will be directed and co-written by Kay Cannon (Blockers, Cinderella), off of a script co-written by Daisy Jones and the Six author Taylor Jenkins Reid and Ashley Rodger.

My Ex-Friend's Wedding follows four childhood best friends who spring into action when they get a voicemail from another former best friend on the eve of her wedding day. To stop her from making the worst mistake of her life, they band together and attempt to rekindle their old bond. Production is expected to begin this summer..

"We at Sister are thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures on this comedy about the power of enduring female friendship," Sister Co-Founder and Global CEO Stacey Snider said in a statement. "My Ex-Friend's Wedding is a testament to the creative vision of Taylor, Ashley and Kay, whose touching and hilarious script has attracted an all-star cast of amazing actresses."

"We spit out our tea at the hilarious and heartfelt script for My Ex-Friend's Wedding and Kay's vision for it had us wanting to pick up the phone to call all our ex-friends!" Joe Matukewicz, Sony Pictures head of Worldwide Acquisitions and Stage 6 Films, echoed.

What is Daisy Jones & The Six about?

In Daisy Jones & The Six, in 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers – Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) – the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

The series also stars Suki Waterhouse as Karen, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie, Sebastian Chacon, as Warren, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with Timothy Olyphant guest-starring as Rod Reyes.

Will you be checking out My Ex-Friend's Wedding? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Variety