Pierce Brosnan’s Overlooked Thriller Becomes a Top 3 Netflix U.S. Hit & It’s Great for MobLand Fans

Pierce Brosnan is best known for his tenure as James Bond, but the veteran actor has lent his talents to a wide variety of projects and genres over the course of his decades-long career. He’s appeared in everything from musicals (Mamma Mia!) to superhero movies (Black Adam) to comedies (Mrs. Doubtfire) and sci-fi (Mars Attacks!). He’s also no stranger to the world of crime, starring in titles on both the big and small screens. Brosnan is part of the ensemble for MobLand, appearing in all 10 episodes of the first season. A couple of years before he appeared on the TV show, Brosnan headlined an overlooked mob movie that’s been making waves on streaming.

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For the week of June 8th-14th, Fast Charlie was the No. 5 film on Netflix globally. During that time, it accumulated 3.9 million views and was watched for a total of 5.9 million hours, topping the Netflix juggernaut Kpop Demon Hunters on the chart. This was the first week Fast Charlie placed on the streamer’s top 10.

What Is Fast Charlie? (And Why Is It a Streaming Hit?)

If Fast Charlie flew under your radar, you would be forgiven. The film didn’t exactly have a high-profile release a few years ago. It premiered at the 2023 Mill Valley Film Festival, and then hit a limited number of theaters and on-demand a couple months later. Box Office Mojo doesn’t even have domestic box office numbers listed — just $260,233 from international markets. It’s a shame Fast Charlie didn’t have a more traditional rollout because it was well-received. The crime drama boasts an 83% Rotten Tomatoes critics score, with most of the praise going to Brosnan’s lead performance. For fans of the genre, it’s certainly worth watching.

In Fast Charlie, Brosnan plays Charlie Swift, a mob fixer and hitman who works for crime boss Stan Mullen. When a hit on Stan’s crew is ordered and Charlie is the only survivor, he vows revenge and goes after the rival kingpin. The story is relatively straightforward for this genre, but the presence of talented actors like Brosnan, Morena Baccarin, James Caan (in his final film role), and more help elevate the film, making Fast Charlie a captivating enough watch. In this respect, Fast Charlie is the ideal streaming movie; it’s an easily digestible watch that doesn’t demand too much from the audience, so it’s perfect to put on when winding down at the end of a long day.

Fast Charlie was added to the Netflix library on June 5th, which is another reason why it’s doing so well on streaming right now. Recent additions are frequently among the most popular titles on any platform, as subscribers are always browsing the home page to see what’s new. Something like Fast Charlie is going to stand out because of the names involved. Brosnan’s days as James Bond are far behind him, but he’s still a recognizable face. Odds are, most people missed Fast Charlie its first time around, so there’s also a sense of curiosity about what it is and why it didn’t make much of an impact back in 2023.