KPop Demon Hunters Just Officially Made Netflix History (Again) By Doing the Impossible

KPop Demon Hunters just broke another Netflix record, and it might be the most impressive one yet. The animated fantasy musical turned into a total sensation, both on streaming and at the box office. It’s Netflix’s most watched movie of all time – with almost 100 million views more than Red Notice in second place – and, despite having been on the service for months, still pulled in over $20m at the box office when it received a theatrical release. It won two Oscars, a Grammy, had multiple songs hit the Billboard chart, and more.

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What’s most incredible is that its success has simply not stopped, and the effect of it has not worn off. It remains a total hit, and that’s best exemplified by how long it has remained in Netflix’s top 10 chart: with Tudum providing its latest update, it means that KPop Demon Hunters has now spent 52 weeks in the global top 10, a remarkable, unmatched feat that means the movie has once again made history. It’s a frankly astonishing testament to its staying power, and just how obsessed people remain with the movie after a full year of watching.

KPop Demon Hunters Has A Huge Future After Its Netflix Record

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Completing an entire 52 weeks in the top 10 is one hell of an achievement, and speaks to how much of a viral sensation it is and also, crucially, just how rewatchable the movie is, especially for kids (but absolutely for adults, too!). It’s super easy to watch, you can just put it on and enjoy the songs, and there are lots of details you notice when rewatching. As it has moved through various stages of success – the initial release, theaters, awards season, and so on – then there’s often been a good reason to either rewatch, or check it out for the first time.

At the same time, year one is really just the beginning. Eventually, I would assume, it will drop out of the chart (you’d think!), but there’s a big future planned for what’s going to become a bonafide mega franchise. Netflix is already planning KPop Demon Hunters 2, though it won’t come out until 2029 at the earliest, and while asking it to repeat this movie’s year-long success is tough, it’s certainly going to be a monster hit, and it’d be shocking if a third movie didn’t then follow.

Beyond that, there is also going to be a KPop Demon Hunters World Tour, though it’s not yet confirmed who will be performing or how it will work. Nonetheless, that is definitely going to be an instant sell out, allowing fans to experience the movie in a completely new way. There will no doubt be other spinoffs to come as well, and probably some animated shorts or similar as Netflix looks to bridge the gap between the first movie and the sequel, while there are also plans for celebrations of KPop Demon Hunters‘ one year anniversary. It’s 52 weeks in, but this is going to dominate for years.

KPop Demon Hunters is available to stream on Netflix.

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